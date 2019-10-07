In news that slipped through the Big 12 Conference cracks last week, Matt Rhule received a contract extension into 2028. That’s great news for Baylor, the benefactor of Rhule’s coaching, and the Big 12.
Rhule has been an undeniable boon since jumping into the equivalent of a sewage tank in December of 2016. He answered every last question about cleaning up after Art Briles, impressing both fans and media with his intentions and honesty.
Rhule has indeed done some cleaning since. He has also reestablished some respectable football in Waco.
Baylor went 1-11 while in overhaul mode in Rhule’s first season of 2017. It was rather stunning to see them jump to 7-6 in ’18. Now the Bears are 5-0, with impressive conquests of Iowa State and Kansas State to launch their conference season.
They don’t wow you like Briles’ best teams. They do play stingy defense. They tough games out. They are zero fun to play, something Oklahoma State discovered in a 35-31 loss in Waco last November.
The Cowboys host Baylor a week from Saturday. A rough draw, and not just because OSU looked so miserable at Texas Tech over the weekend.
When Matt Rhule takes his team into your stadium, you are generally in for a testy 3½ hours.
1 – Oklahoma
Won at Kansas 45-20
Expect Jalen Hurts to play well in his first shot at Texas. The key is going to be OU’s defense against Sam Ehlinger. If the Sooners hold the Longhorns under 30 points, they should win.
Next: Saturday vs Texas, Dallas, 11 a.m.
2 – Texas
Won at West Virginia 42-31
The Horns have the second-worst statistical defense in the Big 12, and the worst pass defense. That sounds like the potential for disaster against Lincoln Riley’s offense in the Cotton Bowl.
Next: Saturday vs. OU, Dallas, 11 a.m.
3 – Baylor
Won at Kansas State 31-12
It’s time we recognize a Bears defense that allows 15 points and 306 yards per game. It’s time we put OU and Texas on notice. Both play in Waco Nov. 16 and 23.
Next: Saturday vs. Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
4 – Iowa State
Beat TCU 49-24
We spent the first month of the season wondering why we expected so much of the Cyclones. They reminded us against the Frogs. Now it’s fair to wonder if they can beat OU and Texas Nov. 9 and 16.
Next: Saturday at West Virginia, 3 p.m.
5 – Texas Tech
Beat Oklahoma State 45-35
Lose by 39 at OU one week, dominate OSU the next. Maybe the Sooners are really that good. Maybe the Cowboys were really that bad in Lubbock. Or maybe Matt Wells can really coach.
Next: Saturday at Baylor, 3 p.m.
6 – Oklahoma State
Lost at Texas Tech 45-35
Spencer Sanders’ five turnovers at Tech were alarming. But so was the fact it took Chuba Hubbard 34 carries to gain 156 yards, and that Tylan Wallace’s 11 catches net just 85 yards.
Next: Oct. 19 vs. Baylor, TBA
7 – Kansas State
Lost to Baylor 31-12
The Wildcats, with a total of 25 points in back-to-back losses, have crashed since going 3-0 in non-conference. Their win at Mississippi looks like fool’s gold.
Next: Oct. 19 vs. TCU, TBA
8 – TCU
Lost at Iowa State 49-24
The Horned Frogs have given up 40-plus twice, and they still have OU, Texas, OSU and Baylor coming. Gary Patterson must be anxious about that, but I’ll bet he’s even more furious.
Next: Saturday at Iowa State, 11 a.m.
9 – West Virginia
Lost to Texas 42-31
Austin Kendall (four interceptions) wasn’t the only Mountaineer who struggled against Texas. West Virginia’s defense gave up 121 rushing yards to converted quarterback Roschon Johnson.
Next: Saturday vs. Iowa State, 3 p.m.
10 – Kansas
Lost to OU 45-20
Press box chatter when KU had the ball Saturday: Why run I-formation if your fullback doesn’t block anybody? Explains why Les Miles fired his offensive coordinator in the aftermath.