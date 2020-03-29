Let’s start with a quick “thank you” to the University of Tulsa athletic department.

TU AD Derrick Gragg spent a half hour with media on a video conference last Tuesday. Coaches Philip Montgomery, Frank Haith, Matilda Mossman and Kyle Cussen appeared on the TU athletic department Twitter feed Friday to remind us of COVID-19 protective measures.

That is what leadership looks like in times of crisis. Using whatever platform you have to reach out with information and/or support.

All right. On to some email from last week...

This made me laugh

Stan sent me a link to British rugby commentator Nick Heath doing play-by-play of folks kicking a soccer ball, pushing baby strollers, crossing a street, having a bite to eat and simply taking a stroll. It is fabulous.

So is what Voice of the Sooners Toby Rowland has started doing to pass the time – taking video snippets sent to him on social media and providing play-by-play voiceovers.

It isn’t just the coaches, athletes and fans suffering without games. Pour one out for those who announce them as well.

This made me smile

Voice of the Golden Hurricane Bruce Howard emailed last week to check in. I miss his calls as much as I miss Toby’s and Dave Hunziker’s. Hearing them tells me it’s fall, everything is cooler and more colorful, and football is happening.

Anyway, Bruce alerted me to TU’s “Tulsa Madness” where the best basketball teams in Hurricane history advance through a bracket based on fans’ social media voting. Another sweet way to pass this time.

I love seeing Nolan Richardson’s 1980-81 NIT champs through to the Final Four. Nolan, Paul Pressey and David Brown will probably fall to Bill Self, Eric Coley, Marcus Hill and the 1999-2000 Elite Eighters, but it won’t change this fact: The ’81 team is one of my all-time favorites regardless of school or sport.

This made me think

As we all try to come to grips with the pandemic, every little explanation helps. That includes invoking a sports analogy now and then.

Here’s one Patricia sent last week: “The American people must play defense by trying to prevent the virus from capturing any more territory (people)... All defensive coordinators preach against leaving open gaps through which running backs can explode and holes in the backfield through which receivers can run free. This is exactly what the virus does in groups of people and with people who have many unnecessary person-to-person contacts per day. It allows the virus to run free through gaps in our defense.

“While the fundamental and less flashy ‘blocking and tackling’ is always underappreciated, we all know it is necessary for victory. Teamwork is necessary for success and all Americans are now needed on defense.

“As the old saying goes... Defense wins championships.”

Back to laughing

Email from Rodger after Tom Brady to Tampa Bay became official: “Well hell, old New England people been doing that for years.”

By the way, I have reached the point I’ll even cheer for Brady if it means seeing real live sports again.

More laughing

Email from Lowell last Thursday, which was supposed to be Major League Baseball’s Opening Day: “I’ve already pitched the first bawl.”

Also, I have reached the point I’ll even watch three innings of an MLB game if it means seeing real live sports again.

Back to smiling

I shared Priscilla’s email about missing her annual NCAA Tournament pool last week. That prompted Rick to reach out with: “My son entered a local hospital pool in 2003 and won the pot by being the only person to pick Syracuse. When I asked how he knew to pick the Orangemen, he said, ‘Dad, all you need is a good big man (freshman Carmelo Anthony) and a good defense.”

To that, I would add: “Something else you need is for the losing team to brick 500 free throws.” I’m pretty sure that’s the number Kansas missed against Syracuse in the ’03 final.

More smiling

John emailed telling me how much he enjoyed watching Lafayette beat Lehigh in football last November, because he has family ties to Lafayette and because Lehigh beat his alma mater recently.

“It wasn’t a huge crowd but it was near capacity, and the Lafayette fans stormed the field at the end!” John wrote. “I’m looking forward to more games like that.”

My man, I’m looking forward to the PE flag football game at Burroughs Elementary when this is all over. And yes, I will storm the field at the horn.

This made me cry

Gary’s email: “I am a season ticket holder for Sooner football and basketball. That being said, it is hard to care if we have baseball or football this year.

“Our daughter is a pharmacist in New York City and is on the front lines every day. She is concerned for her parents’ safety, as we are for hers. Please keep New York in your prayers.”

Done, Gary. Please tell your daughter how much we all appreciate her.

