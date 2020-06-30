2020-07-06 ed-guestoon

Guest cartoon from Marlin Lavanhar for July 6, 2020. Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent. His latest effort is called “Tulsa’s Pandemic Flag.”

Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent. His latest effort is called “Tulsa’s Pandemic Flag.”

Tags