Guest cartoon for Monday, March 23, 2020, Ginger Cornish, 48, lives in McAlester with her husband and three children. She studied art in college before becoming a school counselor. She calls this piece “The Emporerer’s New Roll.” It looks at how the coronavirus has consumed all events and caused closings nationwide.

