2020-03-30 ed-guestoon

Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent His latest effort is called “Flattening the curve while flattening the curve.”

Marlin Lavanhar is senior minister of Tulsa’s All Souls Unitarian Church and an amateur cartoonist of some wit and talent His latest effort is called “Flattening the curve while flattening the curve.”

Tags