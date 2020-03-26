Weather Alert

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE AND CENTRAL TULSA COUNTIES... AT 305 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER SAND SPRINGS, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 60 MPH. HAZARD...HALF DOLLAR SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE... TULSA... SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO... SKIATOOK... CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE... SPERRY... KEYSTONE STATE PARK... TURLEY... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... GRAY... THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 217 AND 239. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH