OKLAHOMA CITY — A self-described Second Amendment "auditor" was arrested Tuesday after being accused of illegally taking a rifle into an Oklahoma City restaurant.
Police allege that Timothy A. Harper, 52, of Choctaw violated a state law that prohibits possessing or carrying a rifle in any establishment where alcoholic beverages are consumed.
Prosecutors already have agreed to file a felony charge against Harper in Oklahoma County District Court, according to a police affidavit. If convicted, the gun rights activist faces up to two years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
Harper admitted Monday in an online interview with another "auditor" that he took his rifle into Twin Peaks Nov. 2.
