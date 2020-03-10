Free events from May to December are part of Guthrie Green's signature events in 2020. The urban park in Tulsa's Arts District will host events that feature iconic emcees, singers, and comedians.
“We saw record crowds attend concerts at Guthrie Green last year and are expecting even bigger attendance in 2020," Tony Moore, executive director of Guthrie Green, said in a news release. "It’s so rewarding to be able to offer top-tier concerts and performances to the Tulsa Arts District and have them so well received by the community. We are so pleased that most of Guthrie Green’s Signature Events are free to the public and we keep striving each year to add to the diversity of our lineup."
Performers for each signature event will be announced weeks before each event.
Hip Hop 918 (Saturday, May 23): Guthrie Green is kicking off the season old-school style with its third annual hip-hop celebration. The event includes performances from local and nationally-acclaimed hip-hop artists.
Rock the Block (Saturday, July 11): Back by popular demand, the Arts District will be rocking out again. A national headliner and local artists will take part in an outdoor summer concert.
Art Market: A Nocturnal Emporium (Friday, Aug. 7): Paired with the popular First Friday, Guthrie Green will transform into an outdoor market featuring over 50 local artists. Enjoy local music and live artist demonstrations while shopping under the stars.
Blue Whale Comedy Festiva (Friday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 29): The renowned comedy festival celebrates its seventh year. Hosted at Cain’s Ballroom, Soundpony Bar and Duet Jazz Club, the festival will feature national touring artists and local artists with after-parties at Inner Circle Vodka Bar.
Soul Festival: A Tribute to Wayman Tisdale Foundation (Saturday, Sept. 19): Guthrie Green’s soul festival returns for its fourth year of soul music and food. The evening honors legendary Tulsa athlete and musician Wayman Tisdale.
Dia de los Muertos – Day of the Dead (Sunday, Nov. 1): Honoring the Latin culture, Guthrie Green and Living Arts will host a sacred celebration of loved ones with music, food and ofrendas (Spanish: “offerings”) that will be blessed by Fr. Medina of St. Francis Xavier.
Disco Fever (Friday, Nov. 6): This is the first year for a unique First Friday event. Guthrie Green’s lawn will be converted into a large, outdoor disco dance floor. Come dressed in your favorite ‘70s and ‘80s attire for a night of live music, dancing and a giant glittering disco ball.
Glow on the Green (Friday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6): Guthrie Green celebrates its eighth year of holiday fun. Lights On will take place Friday, Nov. 27 with live music, local vendors, and turning on the park’s LED lights that will keep the park aglow until Dec. 31.
In addition to monthly signature events, Guthrie Green’s weekly seasonal programs will kick-off in April.
In April, food truck Wednesdays, Sunday concerts and fitness on the green begin. Movie in the park events begin in May.
For more information, visit www.guthriegreen.com and the park's social media accounts.