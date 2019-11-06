1. When you are greeted at school by a dozen donuts, you know it’s going to be a great day! First grade teachers at Ellington Early Learning Center in Wagoner dressing up for Halloween as the breakfast treat include, in random order, Brandi Rhodes, Lea Emmons, Angie Lancaster, Debbie Caughman, Heather Drake, Joanie Edwards, Jessica Capps, Kenissa Brandenburg, Randi Charboneau, Jan Huggins, Marykaye Boren and Holly Cagle. 2. Central Intermediate School students were greeted by their teachers, also known as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Dressing up are, from left, front row: Brenda Yates as Bashful; Bobbi Bigby as Happy and Megan Rodriguez as Sleepy. Back row: Gary Brown as Snow White; Andrea Triggs as Doc, Brandy Foreman as Sneezy, Linda Murphy as Grumpy and Mindy Purtle as Dopey. 3. Third grade teachers at Teague bring toys to life by dressing up as Toy Story characters. Pictured are, from left, front row: Kristin Voyles, Lori Shaffer and Emily Michaels. Back row: LaDonna Henson, Paula Whitman, Cindy Scott, Renee Miller, Jennie Owens and Audra Garrison. 4. Now that construction will be taking place at Teague Elementary, 2nd grade teachers chose to dress as a construction crew. Pictured are Stacie Schilling, Keli Naylor, Denise Baker, Shanna Rodriguez, Susan Hanna, Shelley Mackey, Kristi Wood, Susan Smith and Angela Cowen. 5. Mario, Luigi and all the gang take a photo at Ellington. Pictured are, in random order, Katelyn Vinson, Kayla McClure, Natalie Clark, Keri Ellison, Tasha Stephens, Vanessa Richey, Lori Casady, Kory Falwell, Linda Hofschulte, Michelle Repp, Amanda Berg and Jessica Buchanan. 6. Teague Principal Candice Stine, left, and Counselor Kim Biby, right, dressed up as Chai Lattes from Starbucks. 7. Wagoner High School instructor Kim Johnson, left, and science teacher Karla Ford, right, dressed up as Catwoman and Maleficent.

