Happy anniversary, Carrie Underwood, on 10 years of marriage.
It was July 10, 2010, that Checotah's country music superstar walked down the aisle and married another famous personality — a star from the world of sports in this case.
It's almost a cliche that so-called "Hollywood marriages" between two famous people have a hard time lasting.
But on occasion, they can be built to last, as a marriage to another "star" or "personality" can mean having a spouse who understands the commitments and demands of living a life in the public eye.
Here's to these longtime couples, all of whom have been married for at least a decade (and in many cases for multiple decades), and with each spouse having achieved his or her own share of fame in their respective professions.
Married July 10, 2010: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher
The Oklahoma girl married hockey star Mike Fisher, whom she met after one of her concerts. His NHL career lasted nearly two decades, and he spent the years of their marriage playing for the Nashville Predators. They have two sons.
Married July 10, 2010: Emily Blunt and John Krasinski
The British actress from "Mary Poppins Returns" and "The Edge of Tomorrow" married the star of TV ("The Office") and film ("A Quiet Place") on the same day as Underwood and Fisher, marking 10 years. They have two daughters.
Married 10 years: Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher
Comedic prankster Cohen ("Borat," "The Dictator") and Fisher ("Now You See Me," "Wedding Crashers") were married in a Jewish ceremony in 2010 after she converted to Judaism. They have three children.
Married 11 years: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi
The comedian and talk-show host got married in 2008 to de Rossi, a star of several TV shows including "Ally McBeal" and "Arrested Development."
Married 12 years: Beyonce and Jay-Z
The pair of influential musical artists and activists married in 2008, and they have three children that includes a set of twins.
Married 14 years: Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
Kidman, who was earlier married to Tom Cruise, wed country music star Urban in 2006. The Oscar-winning actress has two children with each of her husbands.
Married 14 years: Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood
Tulsa native Brooks and fellow country music star Yearwood were friends who had performed together years before they got married in 2005 at their home in Owasso. Brooks has three children from his first marriage.
Married 17 years: Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.
The "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" star has worked with her husband on multiple films, like them playing Daphne and Fred in a pair of "Scooby-Doo" movies. The couple has two children.
Married 19 years: Jeanne Tripplehorn and Leland Orser
The actress ("Basic Instinct," HBO's "Big Love") and Tulsa native got married to Orser ("The Bone Collector," "Seven") in 2000. They have a son, and they have been frequent visitors to Tulsa during their marriage.
Married 19 years: Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones
The American Oscar-winner ("Wall Street") met his British bride and Oscar-winner ("Chicago") and they married in 2000. They have two children. They also share the same birthday, but she is 25 years younger.
Married 21 years: David and Victoria Beckham
The British superstars — him for soccer, her for being a former member of the Spice Girls — married on July 4, 1999. They have four children.
Married 22 years: Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith
It was a New Year's Eve wedding for Smith and his actress wife, who have two children. In the 1990s, she auditioned for a role as his girlfriend on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," but she did not win the part.
Married 23 years: Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
The longtime couple has impressive credits from films, TV and Broadway, and they have three children, including a set of twins.
Married 23 years: Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
The comedy hitmaker of film and TV has made his actress wife a feature in multiple films of his, including "This is 40" and "Knocked Up." They have two daughters.
Married 24 years: Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson
The two actors and activists have been married nearly a quarter-century, and they have two children.
Married 26 years: Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley
The acclaimed actress and the revered TV producer (creator of more than 20 shows, from "Picket Fences" to "Big Little Lies") have two children — including a daughter who was adopted as a newborn and who was christened on the couple's wedding day.
Married 28 years: Warren Beatty and Annette Bening
The film legend and notorious playboy married Bening, who is more than 20 years younger than him. She became a screen favorite on her own after they worked together on 1991's "Bugsy" and married the next year. They have four children.
Married 28 years: Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw
The maker of blockbuster movies directed Capshaw in her second movie ("Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom"), but it was seven years before they wed. Between their biological children together, those who were adopted and those from previous marriages, they have seven children.
Married 28 years: John Travolta and Kelly Preston
The actress ("Sky High," "Jack Frost") and the star of many blockbusters married and had three children — the first of which, a son, died while the family was on vacation in 2009.
Married 30 years: Heather Langenkamp and David LeRoy Anderson
The Tulsa native and star of the original "Nightmare on Elm Street" movie married makeup designer Anderson, who is an Oscar-winner for "Men in Black" and "The Nutty Professor" and a two-time Emmy-winner for "American Horror Story." They are the parents of two children, and they now work together at their AFX Studio.
Married 31 years: Kevin Kline and Phoebe Cates
The Oscar-winning funnyman married Cates ("Gremlins," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High"), who is 15 years younger. They have two children.
Married 31 years: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
The star of movies and TV's "The Closer" married the man whose career now exceeds 40 years in movies and on television. They have two children.
Married 32 years: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson
The actors have appeared together in multiple movies (she even appeared in an episode of his TV show "Bosom Buddies") in addition to being activists and philanthropists. They have two children together.
Married 33 years: Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber
The "Mindy" of "Mork and Mindy" got married to the star of "NCIS." The pair are known as one of Hollywood's most private couples. They have two children.
Married 33 years: Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall
The couple went from being in a comedy troupe together at Northwestern University to spending 1982-84 on "Saturday Night Live" to marriage. They have two sons.
Married 35 years: Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest
The master of mockumentary comedies like "This is Spinal Tap" and "Waiting for Guffman" married the woman who went from scream queen ("Halloween") to comedy queen during her long career. The pair has two children.
Married 36 years: Sam Elliott and Katherine Ross
It's 36 years and counting for the couple that met on the 1978 thriller "The Legacy." They have a daughter together.
Married 38 years: Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman
The longtime funnyman and the woman who played Carla the waitress on "Cheers" all those years have three children. The couple has separated a couple of times, for a couple of years, but have said a divorce is not in their plans.