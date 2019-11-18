Former Oklahoma Baptist University standout and professional player AJ Hawkins will hold the AJ Hawkins Basketball Clinic Sunday, Dec. 15, at Rejoice Christian Schools.
The Clinic will run from 2-5 p.m. and is open for boys and girls from second through 12th grade. Fee is $40 but campers can get $10 off if they bring 10 canned goods, which will be donated to the Commonground Church Food Pantry.
Hawkins played Division I basketball at St. Bonaventure (New York) and Wichita State (Kansas) before finishing his collegiate career at OBU. As a senior, Hawkins helped the Bison to a 33-3 record and hit the game-winning shot that gave OBU the 2009-10 NAIA national championship. He then went on to play professional basketball overseas.
Hawkins has since founded AJ Hawkins Basketball, LLC, for youth basketball players to increase their basketball skills and abilities. As a trainer, he specializes in individual, group and team basketball training for players in third through12th grade and at all skill levels, with a focus on the individual development required for each player to achieve his or her specific goals. His training regimen is tailored to each individual’s needs and executed to improve their overall game.
Those interested can register on the organization’s Facebook page at Tulsa Basketball Academy. For questions, call 918-516-8376.