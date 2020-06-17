Sitting on the porch, just last week, that’s when it finally hit Jeremy and Kim Herrington.
“Just then we started feeling like maybe we could relax,” Jeremy said. “Maybe we can think about putting some pictures back up on the walls.”
The tension, which at one point was closer to terror, began one year ago for the Town & Country neighborhood resident and owner of Metal Forming Solutions on Charles Page Blvd. It started, mostly, “because I’m kind of a nerd,” he said.
“I’m a nerd and when I don’t understand something I become almost obsessed to the point of understanding it,” he said.
What he didn’t understand in May 2019 were water levels in the Arkansas River and Keystone Lake and how that related to his own neighborhood. Things just didn’t seem right to him, so he began researching things and he turned to a few neighbors on Facebook.
“We had this small little Facebook group, about 34 members, and I started posting, ‘hey, I don’t know about this but this is what the data is showing me and I think we really need to be aware,’” he said.
He researched rainfall and flood maps from 1986 and was the first to sound the alarm in Town & Country. He was a first, and remains a lead contact for county and federal officials. He still gets weekly email updates with Tulsa County District 2 Commissioner Karen Keith, he said.
Last May as media reports and official statements focused on the 305,000 cubic feet per second flow that flooded Tulsa in 1986, Herrington found maps that showed his neighborhood inundated when the flow as at 225,000, he said.
“After that first press conference, that Tuesday, we went home and my wife and I decided to pack up,” he said. “We were deemed to be the eccentric ones... but I’d already made up my mind that if I come back to a dry house that’s fine. I thought, ‘yeah I’ll be that guy,’” he said. “I told people, ‘they are going to flood us,’ and nobody believed it. They saw us packing and just said, ‘what are you doing?!’”
As the water continued to rise the neighborhood Facebook page grew from 34 members to more than 400, and suddenly Herrington became the point person for a neighborhood about to see serious flooding.
Keith said Harrington became an invaluable contact.
She jokes that she wants to hold a “Jeremy Herrington School of Organization.”
“He was the glue,” she said. “He was, and still, really is.”
Herrington said the Facebook group page put him in what he recognized was a needed role for the loose-knit neighborhood. Officials needed a point of contact that could reach many neighbors, and neighbors needed a point man to reach officials.
“I’m a business owner and a student of leadership,” he said. “The leadership at the time was needed. I’m not any different than any other neighbor it just happened that gap was there and I just ended up filling it.”
It didn’t help that the sloped street that ended up becoming the de-facto “boat ramp” into the flooded neighborhood was right next to his house, he said.
As much as it hurt to see his flooded home on a daily basis the one most terrifying point came with a report of a potential breach in the levee near his business.
“That was the one where they brought in the Blackhawk helicopters to carry those giant sandbags,” he said. “That was terrifying. I thought I was going to lose my business.’”
“Here he is, his house is going under, his business is threatened by the levy, and he was still just a huge help, still is a huge help,” Keith said.
Early as his family was in packing up goods, even they fell short in the evacuation effort when he “grabbed eight guys” and they went to the house to pack things up and put things up on countertops.
They had visions of a few inches of water, perhaps, entering their home.
“Not 4 feet of water for eight days,” he said. “We lost a lot.”
A year later he has laid out $155,000 to renovate his home, refinanced at a lower interest rate and is “upside down” on the property, he said.
Flood insurance was not required with his mortgage because his home is outside the 100-year flood plain. When he learned he could have had that insurance for $40 a month it stung, he said.
He said he remains convinced the 2019 flood was a man-made event courtesy of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps “was asleep at the wheel” in 1986 and again in 2019, he said.
“Their policy of managing only ‘water on the ground’ is ridiculous,” he said of the Corps often-cited flood management rule that says they manage flow through the system based on precipitation that has fallen, not on what is forecast.
“If your conservation pool is already at 75 percent and you get 6 inches of rain, you’re screwed, anybody can see that,” Herrington said.
“I don’t want to say they lied to us. They just weren’t telling us everything we needed to know,” he said.
Corps of Engineers officials have held that the Arkansas River Basin flood control system worked as well as could be expected and as-designed to mitigate flooding throughout the region to the extent possible in 2019.
Harrington said the lesson he would share with anyone from his experience during the flood is to step up and be heard.
“Don’t be afraid to stand up,” he said. “I’ve become very communicative with the federal people and commissioner Keith. I don’t think they were trying to mislead us or anything, but until we started blowing them up I think they were really kind of unaware that we existed out here.”