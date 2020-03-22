With virus worries, shutdowns and social distancing, those who know the benefits firsthand say outdoors spaces and activities are just what th…

Be snake aware

Herpetologist Aaron Goodwin, a zookeeper at the Tulsa Zoo and avid "herper," advises the public to be aware of snakes, but not afraid.

Here are some tips for those of us who live in snake country:

Snakes are active in springtime: Snakes are first active in late March and are seen more and more through May. When summer’s heat pours on they become more nocturnal.

“Bunches” of snakes: In April and May snakes also are out looking for each other for mating season, so that is the time you’re more likely to see snakes together. Typically they are solitary.

Know your snakes: Most parts of Oklahoma are home to some kind of snake. Know your surroundings and what kinds of snakes might live nearby. Use a field guide or a website like oksnakes.org or the Oklahoma Snake Identification Network group on Facebook to learn what is around.

Snakes can help: Snakes actually are an “indicator species” and sign of a healthy environment. They help keep rodents and other critters in-check.

Watch your step: If you know you’re in snake country wear shoes that cover your toes and watch where you’re walking.

Mind your hands: When moving debris around the yard or lifting up things that have been lying on the ground for some time, mind where you place your hands and stand to the side as you lift.

Preventative measures: Keeping the lawn cut short and removing wood piles or other things from your lawn a snake might like to curl up under can help keep snakes away from your property.

Just walk away: Most snake bites are a result of people trying to catch a snake or dispatch it. Snakes are generally mobile and solitary creatures. If you leave it alone it will probably just go away.

Venomous snake bites: Swelling and pain are to be expected. Don’t panic but go to the nearest emergency medical help available. Try to get there within an hour or so of the bite. Healthcare professionals will determine the needed care once the wound is examined.