Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing’s Jeremy Mueters and photographer David Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene, 7291 E. 81st St., on Wednesday. The church lost its previous steeple during a storm. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Onlookers watch as Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing’s Jeremy Mueters and photographer David Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing's Jeremy Mueters and photographer Daivid Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing’s Jeremy Mueters and photographer David Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene, 7291 E. 81st St., on Wednesday. The church lost its previous steeple during a storm. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Onlookers watch as Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing’s Jeremy Mueters and photographer David Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Paul Davis Restoration & Remodeling employees Mike Sullivan and Adrian Calloway with On the Rock Roofing's Jeremy Mueters and photographer Daivid Lackey and helicopter pilot Gareth Ellis replace the steeple at the Central Church of the Nazarene on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World