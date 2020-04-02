The use of streaming services to watch movies and series programming has exploded during the coronavirus pandemic.
So has the viewing of news programming, but when we need an escape, Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video are where many of us are going.
A pair of streaming highlights of April have Tulsa connections.
"Mrs. America" is a new limited series debuting on April 15 on Hulu as part of its "FX on Hulu" promotion, and it stars Cate Blanchett as Phyllis Schafly, the conservative activist who during the 1970s campaigned against a proposed Equal Rights Amendment.
The series features an all-star cast, including Rose Byrne as Gloria Steinem, Margo Martindale as Bella Abzug and Tulsa native Jeanne Tripplehorn as Eleanor Schlafly, the sister-in-law of Blanchett's character.
Meanwhile, a new Netflix Film available on April 10 is "The Main Event," a family film co-produced with the WWE about a boy who finds a "magical wrestling mask" that gives him the strength to compete with other wrestlers.
The Tulsa connection? It's written by Holland Hall graduate Zach Lewis, who's on quite a run with Netflix: He also co-wrote "Klaus," the first Netflix animated film that ended up being nominated for an Oscar this past year.
The following are April highlights among movies and series you can find on Netflix, Hulu and Prime Video.
NETFLIX
Original films
"Coffee and Kareem": This action-crime comedy finds a little boy trying to break up a relationship between his mom (Taraji P. Henson) and her cop boyfriend (Ed Helms). Available now.
"Love Wedding Repeat": This romantic comedy about the challenges of a wedding day, with "Groundhog Day" elements, stars Sam Claflin ("You Before Me") and Oklahoma's own Olivia Munn. (April 10)
"The Main Event": Written by Tulsa native Zach Lewis, this family film finds a boy attempting to become a WWE champion with some mystical help. (April 10)
"Extraction": Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary who must rescue the kidnapped son of a crime boss in this action-adventure tale from the directors of "Avengers: Endgame." (April 24)
ORIGINAL SERIES
"Nailed It!" Season 4: Mediocre home bakers are back to compete for more prizes. Available now.
"Money Heist" Season 4: The burglars from this beloved Spanish-language hit return. Available now.
"Brews Brothers": Siblings know beer in this new comedy. What they don't know: how to get along. (April 10)
"#blackAF": Kenya Barris (creator of "black-ish") and Rashida Jones are a couple in this domestic comedy. (April 17)
"Cooked with Cannabis": Top chefs from around the globe go way beyond pot brownies in this cooking show. (April 20)
"Middleditch & Schwartz": Thomas Middleditch and Ben Schwartz in three comedy specials of two-person improv comedy. (April 21)
"After Life" Season 2: Ricky Gervais' brand of comedy is back, and it's brutal. (April 24)
"Never Have I Ever": Imagine show creator Mindy Kaling as a teen, and you have the premise of her new comedy about an Indian American teenage girl. (April 27)
Movie favorites arriving on Netflix in April: the "Lethal Weapon" series; "The Matrix" series; "The Social Network"; "The Hangover"; "The Perks of Being a Wallflower"; "Taxi Driver"; "Minority Report"; "Django Unchained"; "The Artist"; "Can't Hardly Wait."
HULU
Oscar-winner: The recent winner of the Academy Award for best picture, "Parasite," makes its streaming debut on April 8.
Movie favorites arriving on Hulu in April: "Blazing Saddles"; "The Full Monty"; the "Kill Bill" films; "Misery"; "Romancing the Stone" and "The Jewel of the Nile"; "Spider-Man"; "Zombieland."
NEW SERIES
"Mrs. America": This FX on Hulu nine-episode period drama shows the battle to ratify an Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s and the lasting divisions that it created. (April 15)
"What We Do in the Shadows" Season 2: The comedy of vampires trying to get along after hundreds of years in today's world continues. (April 16)
"Future Man" Season 3: The final season of this Hulu original fantasy-adventure comedy starring Josh Hutcherson ("The Hunger Games") returns. Available now.
"Into the Dark": The horror anthology, with episodes based on holidays, has scared up some new episodes. Available now.
Other series past seasons debuting: "Breaking Amish"; "Chopped"; "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives"; "House Hunters"; "Property Brothers"; "The Food That Built America"; "Kids Behind Bars."
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Original series
"Tales From the Loop": This new series, based on a book, is a sci-fi drama about a community and its residents who live amongst a machine that was built to unlock mysteries of the universe and allow people to experience things thought only possible through science-fiction stories. Available now.
"Bosch" Season 6: More of the irreverant Los Angeles homicide detective played by Titus Welliver. (April 17)
"Dino Dana" Season 3B: New episodes arrive for this family series about a little girl and her dinosaur adventures. (April 17)
Amazon original movies making their streaming debuts: "Selah and the Spades" (2020 original about student drama at an East Coast boarding school, available April 17); "Les Miserables" (France's 2019 Oscar-nominated submission, available April 10); "Invisible Life" (Brazil's 2019 Academy Award-submitted film, available now).
Movie favorites arriving on Prime Video in April: "The Lighthouse" (2019); "Rambo: Last Blood" (2019); 21 pre-Daniel Craig "James Bond" movies; "Gods and Monsters"; "Hotel Artemis"; "Shirley Valentine"; "The Bodyguard."