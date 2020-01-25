MR. INSIDE PLAYERS
Mason Alexander
Edison • 6-7 • Sr.
Averages 19 points and 10 rebounds. Scored 30 in wins over Webster on Dec. 7 and 23 each against Sapulpa on Dec. 14 and NOAH on Jan. 21.
Benjamin Averitt
Jenks • 6-5 • So.
Averages 12.6 points and 7.9 rebounds. Shoots 50% on 2s. Scored 20 in wins over Tahlequah on Dec. 13 and 17 on Jan. 7 at Sand Springs.
Nehemiah Boykins
Union • 6-5 • Sr.
Averages 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Shoots 56% from the field. Scored 27 in a 66-42 win over Broken Arrow on Jan. 21.
Jalen Breath
B.T. Washington • 6-6 • Sr.
Averages 10 points and 9.7 rebounds. Sank the tiebreaking free throws with 1.7 seconds left to defeat Southmoore in last year’s 6A semifinals. Moved from Westmoore after his sophomore season.
J Coons
Catoosa • 6-4 • Sr.
Averages 15 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists. Scored 53 points against three 6A opponents at the Cornerstone Bank Mustang Holiday Classic.
Brock Davis
Holland Hall • 6-6 • Sr.
Averages 22 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks per game. Led the Dutch to the 4A semifinals last season as he averaged 15.8 points, 12 rebounds and 5 blocks. Entered the season with 1,137 points, 864 rebounds and 261 blocks in 82 career games.
Caden Fry
Owasso • 6-7 • So.
A move-in from Collinsville, averages 12.2 points and 7.6 rebounds. Shoots 47% from the field and 69% on free throws. Scored 20 in a 47-44 win over East Central on Jan. 9 and 19 in a 54-51 win over Westmoore on Dec. 26.
Brayshawn Hubbard-Finch
Memorial • 6-5 • Sr.
Averages 10.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks. Had 23 points and nine rebounds in a win over Norman North on Dec. 7. Averaged 6.8 points and 4.5 rebounds on last year’s 5A state champions.
BJ Jefferson
Central • 6-4 • Sr.
Averages 17 points and 4.1 rebounds. Helped the Braves reach the 4A state tournament last year. Had 719 points and 205 rebounds in 55 games over the previous two seasons.
Jaden Lietzke
Rejoice Chr. • 6-7 • Sr.
Averages 15.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.7 steals — the Eagles’ team leader in those categories. Had 52 points in three state tournament games last season to help Rejoice win the 2A title.
Gaige Longshore
Collinsville • 6-3 • Sr.
Averages 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds. Shoots 86% on free throws and 36% on 3s. Scored 23 points against Claremore and 24 against Ardmore in wins this month.
Xavier Lucas
East Central • 6-1 • Jr.
Averages 16 points and 9 rebounds per game. Scored 22 in wins over Hale on Dec. 10 and 19 against Grove on Dec. 12.
Kyler Mann
Owasso • 6-4 • Jr.
Averages 12.6 points and 10.6 rebounds. Shoots 63% from the field and 62% on free throws. Scored 46 points in three games at the Skiatook Invitational.
Tojuan Pryor
Webster • 6-4 • Sr.
Averages 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds. Had 19 points and seven rebounds against Edison on Dec. 17. Last season averaged 10.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.
Davon Richardson
Sand Springs • 6-4 • Sr.
Central Oklahoma signee averages 14.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Has three consecutive double-doubles, including 28 points and 17 rebounds in win over Bartlesville on Jan. 21. Surpassed 1,000 career points.
Ethan Cole
Collinsville • 6-2 • Sr.
Averages 20.4 points and 5 rebounds. Shoots 87% on free throws and 42% on 3s. Scored 33 against Pryor on Dec. 6. Averaged 13 last season to help the Cardinals reach the state tournament for the first time since 1976.
Konner Davis
Oologah • 5-7 • Sr.
A four-year starter at point-guard, he’s averaging 19.7 points, 5.1 assists and 4.6 steals. Assisted on the winning 3 with one second left to upset Wagoner in a 2019 4A district game. Averaging 18 points over past three seasons.
Marlo Fox
Sand Springs • 5-11 • Jr.
Having a breakout season. Averages 17.4 points and 2.1 steals. Shoots 90% on free throws and 44% on 3s. Had 26 points in a 75-74 win over Union on Dec. 10.
Jayden Garner
Skiatook • 6-2 • Sr.
Averages 16.2 points and 6 rebounds. Scored 31 points in a win over Glenpool on Jan. 14. Committed to play football at Central Oklahoma.
Ian Golden
Broken Arrow • 6-0 • Jr.
Averages 13 points. Scored 20 in a 63-51 win over Sand Springs on Jan. 17. Missed most of last season with a fractured scapula. A goal for him is to break BA’s steals record.
Caden Hale
Metro Christian • 6-1 • Sr.
A three-year starter who averages 19.5 points, 5 assists, 4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. Made the winning basket in a 41-40 victory over Rejoice Christian on Jan. 7. Helped Metro reach the 3A semifinals last season.
Marcal Johnson
Rogers • 5-11 • Jr.
Averages 18.5 points. Scored 61 points in three games and was the MVP as he led the Ropers to the Oologah Tournament title. Had 23 points in a win over Metro Christian in the Cleveland tournament title game.
Kavon Key
Memorial • 6-3 • Sr.
Averages 15.9 points and 8.7 rebounds. Has made 55 of 106 3s this season. Was the Tournament of Champions rebounding leader. Helped Chargers win 5A state titles the past two years.
Chase Martin
Jenks • 6-5 • So.
Averages 14.7 points and 8.2 rebounds. Shoots 47% on 3-pointers. Scored 26 in wins over Webster on Jan. 3 and 22 against Tahlequah on Dec. 13.
Will McGuire
East Central • 5-11 • Sr.
Averaging 15 points and 6 assists per game. Scored 26 against Edison and 25 against Skiatook last season as he earned All-Green Country Conference honors.
Demitrius Neal
Hale • 5-11 • So.
Averaging 30 points per game this month. Overall, averaging 23 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Scored 37 against Rogers on Jan. 9 and selected to the Oologah all-tournament team.
Trey Phipps
B.T. Washington • 6-2 • Sr.
Oklahoma signee averages 17.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.4 steals. A 2019 All World player of the year finalist. Was the 6A state tournament MVP, with 42 points in the title game against Putnam North.
Anthony Pritchard
Webster • 6-1 • Jr.
Averages 18.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Has career totals of 1,288 points, 306 rebounds and 283 assists. Averaged 23.7 points last season. Helped Warriors reach 4A semifinals in 2018.
Bryce Thompson
B.T. Washington • 6-6 • Sr.
Kansas signee averages 24.4 points and 5.7 rebounds. Was the 2019 Tournament of Champions scoring leader and the 2018 TofC MVP. A 2019 All World player of the year finalist and Gatorade state player of the year. Selected as McDonald’s All American.
Trae Washington
Central • 6-0 • Sr.
Averages 16 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Scored 38 in a 70-65 win over Rogers on Nov. 22. A strong defender, helped the Braves reach the 4A state tournament last year as he averaged 10 points and 4.7 rebounds.