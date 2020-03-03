Class 6A Girls Areas

WINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Norman vs. Sapulpa at Memorial

B.T. Washington vs. Union at Owasso

Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at Putnam City

Moore vs. Choctaw at Capitol Hill

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at Memorial

Bixby vs. Ponca City at Owasso

Westmoore vs. Midwest City at Putnam City

Putnam West vs. Norman North at Capitol Hill

Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.

Class 6A Boys AreasWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa

Jenks vs. Union at Owasso

Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon

Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso

Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon

Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek

Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.

Class 5A Girls AreasWINNERS BRACKET

All games 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Will Rogers vs. Coweta at Catoosa

Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at Jenks

Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at Moore

Ardmore vs. Del City at Norman North

LOSERS BRACKET

All games 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Claremore vs. Edison at Catoosa

East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at Jenks

Altus vs. Lawton Ike at Moore

Guthrie vs. El Reno at Norman North

Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Moore: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Boys AreasWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore

Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa

Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore

Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore

Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa

Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore

Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North

Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.

Class 4A AreasWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko

BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove

BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Elk City vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Oologah, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Clinton vs. Victory Christian, 3 p.m.; OKC Mt. St. Mary vs. Metro Christian, 8 p.m.

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Sulphur, 1:30 p.m.; Harding Charter vs. Ada, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Tuttle vs. Elgin, 3 p.m.; OKC Douglass vs. Cache, 8 p.m.

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: OKC McGuinness vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Broken Bow vs. Idabel, 3 p.m.; Plainview vs. Central, 8 p.m.

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Vinita, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Webster vs. Mannford, 3 p.m.; Stilwell vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.

Class 3A AreasWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood

BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood

At Stroud

GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah

BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston

BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo

At Checotah

GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland

BOYS: Adair vs. Roland

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Prague vs. Crooked Oak, 1:30 p.m.; Chandler vs. Chisholm, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Community Christian vs. Hennessey, 3 p.m.; Prague vs. Riverside, 8 p.m.

At Stroud

GIRLS: Christian Heritage vs. Kansas, 1:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah, 8 p.m.

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Lexington vs. Hugo, 1:30 p.m.; Marlow vs. Comanche, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Purcell vs. Comanche, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Crossings Christian, 8 p.m.

At Checotah

GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Valliant, 1:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Eufaula vs. Tishomingo, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 8 p.m.

Class 2A AreasWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta

BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe

BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah

At Ada

GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale

BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo

BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud, 1:30 p.m.; Sayre vs. Preston, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Latta, 3 p.m.; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee, 8 p.m.

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah, 1:30 p.m.; Fairland vs. Sallisaw Central, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Haskell vs. Wewoka, 3 p.m.; Liberty vs. Howe, 8 p.m.

At Ada

GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Luther, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Vanoss vs. Allen, 3 p.m.; Canadian vs. Luther, 8 p.m.

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Cashion vs. Okla. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Merritt vs. Stratford, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS: Mangum vs. Snyder, 3 p.m.; Calera vs. Caddo, 8 p.m.

Class A Boys StateNote: All games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Kiowa (23-6) vs. Vici (24-5), 2 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly (26-4) vs. Arapaho-Butler (25-3), 3:30 p.m.; Quinton (22-5) vs. Garber (23-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cobb-Broxton (25-2) vs. Stuart (25-5), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Kiowa/Vici winner vs. Quinton/Garber winner, noon; FC-Broxton/Stuart winner vs. Hydro-Eakly/Arapaho-Butler winner, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

Class A Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Southern Nazarene. Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Garber (24-4) vs. Canute (25-3), 2 p.m.; Calumet (22-6) vs. Strother (27-1), 3:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly (28-1) vs. Kiowa (23-7), 7 p.m.; Vici (25-3) vs. Okarche (26-3), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Calumet/Strother winner, vs. Garber/Canute winner, 4:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly/Kiowa winner vs. Vici/Okarche winner, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Class B Boys StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Mustang. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Duke (26-4) vs. Whitesboro (24-3), 2 p.m.; Varnum (28-1) vs. Hammon (24-7), 3:30 p.m.; Sasakwa (21-9) vs. Leedey (26-3), 7 p.m.; Paden (28-1) vs. Tyrone (22-4), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Varnum/Hammon winner vs. Sasakwa/Leedey winner, 10:30 a.m.; Paden/Tyrone winner vs. Duke/Whitesboro winner, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

Class B Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Yukon. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Leedey (22-7) vs. Leflore (23-7), 2 p.m.; Lomega (27-2) vs. McCurtain (27-5), 3:30 p.m.; Boise City (24-3) vs. Lookeba-Sickles (23-6), 7 p.m.; Varnum (25-5) vs. Whitesboro (21-7), 8:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Lomega/McCurtain winner vs. Boise City/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 9 a.m.; Leedey/Leflore winner vs. Varnum/Whitesboro winner, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

