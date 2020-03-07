CATOOSA — Sand Springs coach Eric Savage had a message for Sandites senior Davon Richardson before Saturday’s Class 6A area consolation final, 24 hours after a close loss to top-ranked Booker T. Washington.
“I told him today he’s got to be the man,” Savage said.
Richardson added with a smile, “I think he told me that 10 times.”
And then Richardson went out and produced 23 points and nine rebounds to lead the ninth-ranked Sandites past No. 18 Owasso 64-50 at the Catoosa Indians Activity Center.
It was a rematch of the Sandites’ 55-53 win over Owasso in the 2018 area consolation final that gave Sand Springs its first trip to the state tournament since 1963. Richardson, a Central Oklahoma signee, also had a strong game that night with 15 points. Last year, the Sandites fell one win short of state.
For Richardson, it will be his third trip to the state tournament as he also played in it for Class 4A Central in 2017.
“Davon was really good,” Savage said. “He put us on our back and that’s senior leadership.”
The Sandites will learn Sunday their quarterfinal opponent for 6A state tournament that starts Thursday at Memorial Veterans Arena.
Richardson set the tone when he opened the game with a 3-pointer to spark a 7-0 run and the Sandites (19-7) were never caught. He also closed the first quarter with a 3 for a 14-7 lead. Owasso cut its deficit to four after Trenton Ellison’s four-point play before the Sandites closed out the first half with consecutive baskets for a 28-20 advantage.
“It was big for us to start fast,” said Richardson, who added it was “helpful” that the Sandites had played in the area consolation final the previous two years.
Sand Springs, just as it did in the first half, opened the second with a 7-0 run, with five of the points by Richardson. Owasso was shut out for the first five minutes of the third quarter before Caden Fry’s 3.
Josh Minney’s four-point play boosted the Sandites’ lead to 39-22. Early in the fourth quarter, Cason Savage’s 3 gave Sand Springs its biggest lead at 50-32 and the Rams’ deficit was never less than 12 the rest of the game.
Minney scored seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Sandites swept all three meetings with the Rams (13-14) this season. Marlo Fox added 13 points for the Sandites. Kyler Mann paced the Rams with 14.
“They played with a purpose,” Savage said. “From the beginning they were sharp and although we had some lulls, overall we executed the game plan.”
Jenks 56, Broken Arrow 46, OT
Ben Averitt had 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the third-ranked Trojans (21-5) to an overtime victory and their first state tournament berth since 2015. Averitt had the tying basket with 24 seconds left in regulation.
Trendon Tisdale opened overtime with two free throws, followed by an Averitt basket as the Trojans outscored the No. 11 Tigers 10-0 in OT.
SAND SPRINGS 64, OWASSO 50
Sand Springs 14 14 15 21 — 64
Owasso 7 13 8 22 — 50
Sand Springs (19-7): Davon Richardson 23, Josh Minney 16, Marlo Fox 13, Cason Savage 8, Ethan Oakley 2, Cale Askew 2.
Owasso (13-14): Kyler Mann 14, Trenton Ellison 11, Caden Fry 9, BJ Armstrong 8, Aaron Potter 5, Bryce Journee 3.
JENKS 56, BROKEN ARROW 46, OT
Jenks 16 12 11 7 10 — 56
Broken Arrow 10 12 11 13 0 — 46
Jenks (21-5): Ben Averitt 24, Chase Martin 12, Anfernee Nelson 9, Trendon Tisdale 5, Ike Houston 3, Stephen Kittleman 2.
Broken Arrow (19-8): George McCurdy 11, Anthony Allen 9, Ian Golden 8, Tyler Pinder 8, Jaiell Talley 7, Jared Barnes 3.