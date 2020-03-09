John Coons, Catoosa's all-time winningest boys basketball coach, is stepping down after eight seasons.
Coons is 125-83 at Catoosa and has 301 wins overall as a head coach. He led Catoosa to state tournament berths in 2017 and '18 and Verdigris in 2004.
Coons is stepping away as a head coach so he will be able to watch his daughter, Hannah, play for Kiefer, where she attends school and will be a freshman next season. His son, J, was a four-year starter for Catoosa and is the Tulsa World's 2020 Mr. Inside winner.
Coons was the Tulsa World's All World boys basketball coach of the year in '17 as Catoosa reached the state tournament for the first time since 1989 and only the second time ever.
In 2012, Coons inherited a program that went 3-22, had gone 27-142 over the previous seven years and had not posted a winning season since 1999. Coons leaves Catoosa after five consecutive winning seasons.
"It's been a fun 20 years of coaching," said Coons, who would not rule out a return to coaching someday. "I have coached a lot of great kids. The wins have been a testament to all of the players I've had."