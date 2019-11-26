High school playoff pairings All games Friday unless otherwise noted
Class 6AIFinals
Jenks vs. Owasso, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Wantland Stadium, UCO
Class 6AIIFinals
Bixby vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Wantland Stadium, UCO
Class 5ASemifinals
Bishop Kelley vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness,
1 p.m., Western Heights
MWC Carl Albert vs. Piedmont, 7 p.m., Western Heights
Class 4ASemifinals
Tuttle vs. Weatherford, 1 p.m., Noble
Wagoner vs. Poteau,
7 p.m., Jenks
Class 3ASemifinals
Lincoln Christian vs. Heritage Hall, 7 p.m., Cushing
Verdigris vs. Plainview, 7 p.m., Noble
Class 2AQuarterfinals
Vian at Adair, 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay at Beggs, 7:30 p.m.
Sperry at Kingston, 7:30 p.m.
Washington, Okla at Metro Chr., 7:30 p.m.
Class AQuarterfinals
Cashion at Barnsdall, 7:30 p.m.
Ringling at Pawhuska, 7:30 p.m.
Mangum at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.
Rejoice Chr. at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7:30 p.m.
Class BQuarterfinals
Cherokee at Canadian, 7:30 p.m.
Davenport at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7:30 p.m.
Alex at Regent Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Dewar at Shattuck, 7:30 p.m.
Class CSemifinals
Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Timberview, 7 p.m., NWOSU
Tipton vs. Waynoka,
7 p.m., SWOSU