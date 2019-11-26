High school playoff pairings All games Friday unless otherwise noted

Class 6AIFinals

Jenks vs. Owasso, 8 p.m. Dec. 7, Wantland Stadium, UCO

Class 6AIIFinals

Bixby vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m. Dec. 6, Wantland Stadium, UCO

Class 5ASemifinals

Bishop Kelley vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness,

1 p.m., Western Heights

MWC Carl Albert vs. Piedmont, 7 p.m., Western Heights

Class 4ASemifinals

Tuttle vs. Weatherford, 1 p.m., Noble

Wagoner vs. Poteau,

7 p.m., Jenks

Class 3ASemifinals

Lincoln Christian vs. Heritage Hall, 7 p.m., Cushing

Verdigris vs. Plainview, 7 p.m., Noble

Class 2AQuarterfinals

Vian at Adair, 7:30 p.m.

Lindsay at Beggs, 7:30 p.m.

Sperry at Kingston, 7:30 p.m.

Washington, Okla at Metro Chr., 7:30 p.m.

Class AQuarterfinals

Cashion at Barnsdall, 7:30 p.m.

Ringling at Pawhuska, 7:30 p.m.

Mangum at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.

Rejoice Chr. at Thomas-Fay-Custer, 7:30 p.m.

Class BQuarterfinals

Cherokee at Canadian, 7:30 p.m.

Davenport at Pioneer-Pleasant Vale , 7:30 p.m.

Alex at Regent Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Dewar at Shattuck, 7:30 p.m.

Class CSemifinals

Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Timberview, 7 p.m., NWOSU

Tipton vs. Waynoka,

7 p.m., SWOSU

