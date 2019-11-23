Wagoner and Poteau will play at Jenks' Allan Trimble Stadium in the 4A football semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday, the OSSAA announced Saturday.
Bishop Kelley is headed to Western Heights High School for a 1 p.m. Friday meeting with OKC Bishop McGuinness in the 5A semifinals.
Lincoln Christian will play Heritage Hall at 7 p.m. Friday at Cushing in the 3A semifinals and Verdigris faces Plainview at 7 p.m. Friday at Noble.
Bishop Kelley and McGuinness have one of the state's fiercest rivalries, dating from their time in the '60s as rivals in the old Catholic Conference.
McGuinness won 41-14 earlier this season, has won four of the last five meetings and leads the series 27-15. But Kelley's lone win in that span was a 34-33 shocker in the 5A quarterfinals last year.
The 3A semifinal matrching No. 1 Heritage Hall and No. 2 Lincoln Christian is also a rematch. Heritage Hall won 69-34 in last year's 3A semifinsl.
Wagoner and Poteau will meet in the 4A playoffs for the third time in five years and for the 23rd time overall. Poteau leads the series 11-10-1, but Wagoner won first-round playoff games in 2016 and 2017.
Class 5A Semifinals
Bishop Kelley (8-4) vs. OKC Bishop McGuinness (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Western Height
MWC Carl Albert (11-1) vs. Piedmont (10-2), 7 p.m. Friday, Western Heights
Class 4A Semifinals
Tuttle (11-1) vs. Weatherford (10-2), 1 p.m. Friday, Noble
Wagoner (10-2) vs. Poteau (11-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Jenks
Class 3A Semifinals
Lincoln Christian (12-0) vs. Heritage Hall (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Cushing
Verdigris (10-2) vs. Plainview (10-1), 7 p.m. Friday, Noble
Class C Semifinals
Pond Creek-Hunter vs. Timberview (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, NWOSU
Tipton (9-3) vs. Waynoka (9-3), 7 p.m. Friday, SWOSU