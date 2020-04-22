Matt Sweeney tabbed as new Edison girls basketball coach
Matt Sweeney, who coached Owasso to a 6A girls basketball title in 2018, has been recommended as the new girls coach at Edison High School.
Sweeney resigned from the Owasso helm after eight seasons. He compiled a 110-97 record and also guided the Rams to a 6A state runner-up finish in 2016.
His appointment to the Edison job is pending school board approval, TPS director of athletics Gil Cloud said.
“I’m excited to meet (Edison’s kids) and start a new adventure,” Sweeney said. “I think it’s gonna be fun. I’ve heard nothing but good things about the program.”
Sweeney teaches chemistry and will be an asset in the classroom, Cloud said.
Sweeney was also head coach at Oologah and compiled a 77-50 record over five seasons (2007-12). At Owassp in 2018, he guided the Rams to a 26-3 record and shared All World coach-of-the-year honors with Booker T. Washington’s Rabu Leyva.
Sweeney replaces Wan U, who coached the Eagles for three seasons before stepping down for health reasons. Wan U will remain with the school as a teacher, Cloud said.
Before Oologah, Sweeney, 47, spent seven years as a Fort Gibson assistant and considers former Tigers girls coach Jerry Walker a mentor.
A 1991 Sallisaw High graduate, Sweeney attended Northeastern State University and also spent one year as a Spiro assistant.
Muskogee’s Jason Sexton hired as Shawnee head football coach
Muskogee defensive coordinator Jason Sexton has been hired as new head football coach at Shawnee.
“We feel fortunate to have Jason join our Wolves family,” Shawnee director of athletics Todd Boyer said in a news release.
Sexton, a former Carl Albert and Oklahoma State University football player, was with the Roughers’ coaching staff for three seasons.
Before that, he spent 14 seasons at Midwest City, serving variously as the Bombers’ defensive coordinator, associate head coach, strength coordinator, defensive backs coach and special teams coordinator.
Sexton replaces Billy Brown, who said he was forced out after 16 seasons. Brown guided the program to 10 playoff appearances and a semifinal finish in 2005, but the Wolves were coming off back-to-back 2-8 records in 6A, Division II.