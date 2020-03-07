Class 6A Girls Area
Thursday
WINNERS BRACKET
Norman 61, Sapulpa 42
Union 52, B.T. Washington 43
Ed. Deer Creek 73, Ed. North 64
Moore 72, Choctaw 46
LOSERS BRACKET
Mustang 69, Broken Arrow 38
Ponca City 58, Bixby 54
Westmoore 42, Midwest City 57
Putnam West 42, Norman North 36
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
At Owasso
Sapulpa 66, Mustang 57
Ponca City 68, Booker T. Washington 64, OT
At Western Heights
Edmond North 70, Midwest City 42
Choctaw, 60, Putnam West 53
Class 6A Boys AreaFriday
WINNERS BRACKET
B.T. Washington 66, Sand Springs 60
Union 66, Jenks 64
Edmond Memorial 42, Lawton 29
Midwest City 85, Putnam West 83
Friday
LOSERS BRACKET
Owasso 39, Putnam North 97
Broken Arrow 71, Yukon 56
Southmoore 59 vs. OKC Northwest 43
Edmond North 49, Ed. Santa Fe 44
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
At Catoosa
Sand Springs 64, Owasso 50
Jenks 56, Broken Arrow 46
At Yukon
Southmoore 47, Lawton 32
PC West vs. Edmond North, late
Class 5A Girls AreaThursday
WINNERS BRACKET
Coweta 69, Will Rogers 57
Tahlequah 55, Carl Albert 34
Piedmont 53, Lawton Mac 36
Ardmore 58, Del City 46
LOSERS BRACKET
Claremore 41, Edison 39
East Central 61, Bishop Kelley 50
Lawton Ike 64, Altus 59
El Reno 52, Guthrie 28
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
At Jenks
Will Rogers 31, Claremore 28
Carl Albert vs. East Central
At Moore
Lawton Ike 57, Lawton Mac 54
El Reno vs. Del City, late
Class 5A Boys AreaFriday
WINNERS BRACKET
Memorial 69, Glenpool 40
Edison 54, Tahlequah 33
Del City 88, Lawton Mac 60
Carl Albert 61, Shawnee 56
LOSERS BRACKET
Bishop Kelley 68, Collinsville 57
Durant 41, Coweta 38
Ardmore 68, OKC Southeast 60
El Reno 34, Piedmont 31
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
At Claremore
Bishop Kelley 59, Glenpool 57
Tahlequah 52, Durant 51
At Norman North
Lawton Mac 82, Ardmore 68
Shawnee 53, El Reno 46
Class 4A AreaFriday
WINNERS BRACKET
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Victory Christian 45, Weatherford 27
BOYS: Bethany 54, Kingfisher 42
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Anadarko 50, Tuttle 42
BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall 71, Ada 42
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: Classen SAS 53, Newcastle 34
BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Grove 38, Fort Gibson 24
BOYS: Holland Hall 55, Fort Gibson 43
LOSERS BRACKET
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Kingfisher 53, Elk City 35
BOYS: Metro Christian 66, Clinton 53
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Ada 46, Sulphur 41
BOYS: Cache 66, Tuttle 59
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: Muldrow 38, OKC McGuinness 33
BOYS: Broken Bow 75, Central 65
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Locust Grove 43, Vinita 32
BOYS: Webster 79, Stilwell 47
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
BOYS: Webster 75, Fort Gibson 62 Ada 26, Cache 24; Kingfisher 71, Metro Christian 50
GIRLS: Fort GIbson 36, Locust Grove 30; Newcastle 38, Muldrow 30; Tuttle 49, Ada 43; Weatherford 46, Kingfisher 37
Class 3A AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Friday
Winners advance to state tournament
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: OKC Millwood 55, Alva 38
BOYS: Perry 69, OKC Millwood 61
At Stroud
GIRLS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 56, Kellyville 31
BOYS: Okla. Christian School 49, Beggs 49
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Jones 51, Kingston 39
BOYS: OKC Star Spencer 67, Hugo 66, OT
At Checotah
GIRLS: Adair 40, Roland 29
BOYS: Roland 56, Adair 31
LOSERS BRACKET
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Chandler 46, Prague 35
BOYS: Community Christian 63, Riverside 47
At Stroud
GIRLS: Christian Heritage 62, Cascia Hall 33
BOYS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 41, Keys 26
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Comanche 63, Hugo 50
BOYS: Crossings Christian 43, Purcell 29
At Checotah
GIRLS: Eufaula 54, Bethel 46
BOYS: Eufaula 61, Bethel 50
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
BOYS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 54, Beggs 49; Crossing Christian 55, Hugo 39
GIRLS: Comanche 44, Kingston 42; Christian Heritage 54, Kellyville 44
Class 2A AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Friday
Winners advance to state tournament
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Latta 38, Okla. Union 25
BOYS: Hooker 51, Pawhuska 34
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Howe 62, Hartshorne 57
BOYS: Rejoice Christian 44, Okemah 32
At Ada
GIRLS: Vanoss 73, Dale 68
BOYS: Dale 42, Talihina 40
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Silo 49, Caddo 28
BOYS: Minco 56, Cashion 51
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Saturday for berth in state tournament.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset 33, Sayre 28
BOYS: Pawnee73, Latta 55
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Fairland 41, Rejoice Christian 39
BOYS: Howe 61, Wewoka 60
At Ada
GIRLS: Allen 60, Luther 43
BOYS: Canadian 63, Allen 48
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Cashion 38, Stratford 35
BOYS: Mangum 66, Calera 51
Saturday
Winners advance to state tournament
BOYS: Talihina 68, Canadian 48; Cashion 61, Calera 26; Howe 61, 40
GIRLS: Caddo 46, Cashion 42; Hartshorne 46, Fairland 21
Class A Boys StateAt State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Kiowa 44, Vici 36
Arapaho-Butler 65, Hydro-Eakly 57
Quinton 43 Garber 52
Stuart 48, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47, OT
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Garber 60, Kiowa 42; Arapaho 65, Stuart 56
SATURDAY
Championship
Garber 53, Arapaho-Butler 51
Class A Girls StateTHURSDAY
At Southern Nazarene
Quarterfinals
Canute 74, Garber 55
Strother 51, Calumet 48
Hydro-Eakly 66 vs. Kiowa 37
Okarche 44, Vici 38
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Canute 67, Strother 64, OT; Hydro-Eakly 43, Okarche 29.
SATURDAY
Championship
Hydro-Eakly 69, Canute 43
Class B Boys StateTHURSDAY
At Mustang
Quarterfinals
Duke 73, Whitesboro 44
Hammon 81, Varnum 72
Leedey 71, Sasakwa 55
Paden 68, Tyrone 58
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Leedey 68, Hammon 55
Duke 71, Paden 44
SATURDAY
Championship
Duke 52, Leedy 49
Class B Girls StateAt Yukon
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Leflore 53, Leedey 50
Lomega 80, Lookeba-Sickles 48
Varnum 47, Whitesboro 41
At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Lomega 80 Lookeba-Sickles 48
Varnum 56, Leflore 48
SATURDAY
Championship
Lomega 69, Varnum 54