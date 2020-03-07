Class 6A Girls Area

Thursday

WINNERS BRACKET

Norman 61, Sapulpa 42

Union 52, B.T. Washington 43

Ed. Deer Creek 73, Ed. North 64

Moore 72, Choctaw 46

LOSERS BRACKET

Mustang 69, Broken Arrow 38

Ponca City 58, Bixby 54

Westmoore 42, Midwest City 57

Putnam West 42, Norman North 36

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

At Owasso

Sapulpa 66, Mustang 57

Ponca City 68, Booker T. Washington 64, OT

At Western Heights

Edmond North 70, Midwest City 42

Choctaw, 60, Putnam West 53

Class 6A Boys AreaFriday

WINNERS BRACKET

B.T. Washington 66, Sand Springs 60

Union 66, Jenks 64

Edmond Memorial 42, Lawton 29

Midwest City 85, Putnam West 83

Friday

LOSERS BRACKET

Owasso 39, Putnam North 97

Broken Arrow 71, Yukon 56

Southmoore 59 vs. OKC Northwest 43

Edmond North 49, Ed. Santa Fe 44

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

At Catoosa

Sand Springs 64, Owasso 50

Jenks 56, Broken Arrow 46

At Yukon

Southmoore 47, Lawton 32

PC West vs. Edmond North, late

Class 5A Girls AreaThursday

WINNERS BRACKET

Coweta 69, Will Rogers 57

Tahlequah 55, Carl Albert 34

Piedmont 53, Lawton Mac 36

Ardmore 58, Del City 46

LOSERS BRACKET

Claremore 41, Edison 39

East Central 61, Bishop Kelley 50

Lawton Ike 64, Altus 59

El Reno 52, Guthrie 28

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

At Jenks

Will Rogers 31, Claremore 28

Carl Albert vs. East Central

At Moore

Lawton Ike 57, Lawton Mac 54

El Reno vs. Del City, late

Class 5A Boys AreaFriday

WINNERS BRACKET

Memorial 69, Glenpool 40

Edison 54, Tahlequah 33

Del City 88, Lawton Mac 60

Carl Albert 61, Shawnee 56

LOSERS BRACKET

Bishop Kelley 68, Collinsville 57

Durant 41, Coweta 38

Ardmore 68, OKC Southeast 60

El Reno 34, Piedmont 31

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

At Claremore

Bishop Kelley 59, Glenpool 57

Tahlequah 52, Durant 51

At Norman North

Lawton Mac 82, Ardmore 68

Shawnee 53, El Reno 46

Class 4A AreaFriday

WINNERS BRACKET

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Victory Christian 45, Weatherford 27

BOYS: Bethany 54, Kingfisher 42

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Anadarko 50, Tuttle 42

BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall 71, Ada 42

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: Classen SAS 53, Newcastle 34

BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Grove 38, Fort Gibson 24

BOYS: Holland Hall 55, Fort Gibson 43

LOSERS BRACKET

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Kingfisher 53, Elk City 35

BOYS: Metro Christian 66, Clinton 53

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Ada 46, Sulphur 41

BOYS: Cache 66, Tuttle 59

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: Muldrow 38, OKC McGuinness 33

BOYS: Broken Bow 75, Central 65

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Locust Grove 43, Vinita 32

BOYS: Webster 79, Stilwell 47

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

BOYS: Webster 75, Fort Gibson 62 Ada 26, Cache 24; Kingfisher 71, Metro Christian 50

GIRLS: Fort GIbson 36, Locust Grove 30; Newcastle 38, Muldrow 30; Tuttle 49, Ada 43; Weatherford 46, Kingfisher 37

Class 3A AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Friday

Winners advance to state tournament

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: OKC Millwood 55, Alva 38

BOYS: Perry 69, OKC Millwood 61

At Stroud

GIRLS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 56, Kellyville 31

BOYS: Okla. Christian School 49, Beggs 49

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Jones 51, Kingston 39

BOYS: OKC Star Spencer 67, Hugo 66, OT

At Checotah

GIRLS: Adair 40, Roland 29

BOYS: Roland 56, Adair 31

LOSERS BRACKET

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Chandler 46, Prague 35

BOYS: Community Christian 63, Riverside 47

At Stroud

GIRLS: Christian Heritage 62, Cascia Hall 33

BOYS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 41, Keys 26

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Comanche 63, Hugo 50

BOYS: Crossings Christian 43, Purcell 29

At Checotah

GIRLS: Eufaula 54, Bethel 46

BOYS: Eufaula 61, Bethel 50

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

BOYS: Tahlequah Sequoyah 54, Beggs 49; Crossing Christian 55, Hugo 39

GIRLS: Comanche 44, Kingston 42; Christian Heritage 54, Kellyville 44

Class 2A AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Friday

Winners advance to state tournament

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Latta 38, Okla. Union 25

BOYS: Hooker 51, Pawhuska 34

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Howe 62, Hartshorne 57

BOYS: Rejoice Christian 44, Okemah 32

At Ada

GIRLS: Vanoss 73, Dale 68

BOYS: Dale 42, Talihina 40

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Silo 49, Caddo 28

BOYS: Minco 56, Cashion 51

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Saturday for berth in state tournament.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset 33, Sayre 28

BOYS: Pawnee73, Latta 55

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Fairland 41, Rejoice Christian 39

BOYS: Howe 61, Wewoka 60

At Ada

GIRLS: Allen 60, Luther 43

BOYS: Canadian 63, Allen 48

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Cashion 38, Stratford 35

BOYS: Mangum 66, Calera 51

Saturday

Winners advance to state tournament

BOYS: Talihina 68, Canadian 48; Cashion 61, Calera 26; Howe 61, 40

GIRLS: Caddo 46, Cashion 42; Hartshorne 46, Fairland 21

Class A Boys StateAt State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Kiowa 44, Vici 36

Arapaho-Butler 65, Hydro-Eakly 57

Quinton 43 Garber 52

Stuart 48, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47, OT

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Garber 60, Kiowa 42; Arapaho 65, Stuart 56

SATURDAY

Championship

Garber 53, Arapaho-Butler 51

Class A Girls StateTHURSDAY

At Southern Nazarene

Quarterfinals

Canute 74, Garber 55

Strother 51, Calumet 48

Hydro-Eakly 66 vs. Kiowa 37

Okarche 44, Vici 38

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Canute 67, Strother 64, OT; Hydro-Eakly 43, Okarche 29.

SATURDAY

Championship

Hydro-Eakly 69, Canute 43

Class B Boys StateTHURSDAY

At Mustang

Quarterfinals

Duke 73, Whitesboro 44

Hammon 81, Varnum 72

Leedey 71, Sasakwa 55

Paden 68, Tyrone 58

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Leedey 68, Hammon 55

Duke 71, Paden 44

SATURDAY

Championship

Duke 52, Leedy 49

Class B Girls StateAt Yukon

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Leflore 53, Leedey 50

Lomega 80, Lookeba-Sickles 48

Varnum 47, Whitesboro 41

At State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Lomega 80 Lookeba-Sickles 48

Varnum 56, Leflore 48

SATURDAY

Championship

Lomega 69, Varnum 54

