Class 6A Girls Area

WINNERS BRACKET

Note: Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Norman 61, Sapulpa 42.

Union 52, B.T. Washington 43

Edmond Deer Creek 73, Edmond North 64

Moore 72, Choctaw 46

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Mustang 69, Broken Arrow 38

Ponca City 58, Bixby 54; Westmoore 42, Midwest City 57

Putnam West 42, Norman North 36

Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Sapulpa vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW vs. Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Edmond North vs. Midwest City, 1:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Putnam West, 3 p.m.

Class 6A Boys AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa

Jenks vs. Union at Owasso

Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon

Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa

Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso

Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon

Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek

Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.

Class 5A Girls AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Coweta 69, Will Rogers 57

Tahlequah 55, Carl Albert 34

Piedmont 53, Lawton Mac 36

Ardmore 58, Del City 46

LOSERS BRACKET

Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Claremore 41, Edison 39

East Central 61, Bishop Kelley 50

Lawton Ike 64, Altus 59

El Reno 52, Guthrie 28

Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Will Rogers vs. Claremore, 1:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Moore: Mac vs. Ike , 1:30 p.m.; Del City vs. El Reno, 3 p.m.

Class 5A Boys AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.

Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore

Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa

Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore

Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.

Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore

Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa

Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore

Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North

Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.

Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.

Class 4A AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian

BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko

BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove

BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stillwater

GIRLS: Elk City 42, Bethany 37; Kingfisher 39, Oologah 37

BOYS: Clinton 64, Victory Christian 55; Metro Christian 55, OKC Mt. St. Mary 46

At Midwest City

GIRLS: Sulphur 49, Verdigris 47; Ada 49, Harding Charter 39

BOYS: Tuttle 44, Elgin 39; OKC Douglass vs. Cache

At Washington, Okla.

GIRLS: OKC McGuinness 76, Tecumseh 42; Muldrow 51, Plainview 27

BOYS: Broken Bow 61, Idabel 48; Plainview vs. Central

At Skiatook

GIRLS: Locust Grove 70, Holland Hall 42; Vinita 59, Sallisaw 35

BOYS: Webster 55, Mannford 47; Stilwell 65, Hilldale 63.

Class 3A AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood

BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood

At Stroud

GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah

BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston

BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo

At Checotah

GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland

BOYS: Adair vs. Roland

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At OKC Western Heights

GIRLS: Prague 58, Crooked Oak 36; Chandler vs. Chisholm

BOYS: Community Christian 48, Hennessey 33; Riverside 54, Prague 51

At Stroud

GIRLS: Christian Heritage 45, Kansas 42; Cascia Hall 46, Keys 36

BOYS: Keys 50, Cascia Hall 41; Tahlequah Sequoyah 51, Christian Heritage 42

At Chickasha

GIRLS: Hugo 48, Lexington 34; Comanche 44, Marlow 21,

BOYS: Purcell 53, Comanche 44; Jones vs. Crossings Christian

At Checotah

GIRLS: Eufaula 47, Valliant 38; Bethel 33, Vian 32

BOYS: Eufaula 47, Tishomingo 35; Bethel 65, Vian 41

Class 2A AreaWINNERS BRACKET

Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta

BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe

BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah

At Ada

GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale

BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo

BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco

LOSERS BRACKET

Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.

At Stride Bank Center, Enid

GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud; Sayre 46, Preston 34

BOYS: Latta 54, Okla. Union 48; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee

At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee

GIRLS: Rejoice Christian 37, Okemah 33, OT; Fairland 39, Sallisaw Central 37, OT

BOYS: Wewoka 85, Haskell 60; Howe 75, Liberty 58

At Ada

GIRLS: Allen 67, Oktaha 61; Luther 50, Wilburton 49

BOYS: Allen 53 Vanoss 50, ; Canadian 64, Luther 46

At SWOSU

GIRLS: Cashion 72, Okla. Christian Academy 59; Merritt vs. Stratford

BOYS: Mangum 66, Snyder 56; Calera 46, Caddo 41

Class A Boys StateNote: All games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Kiowa 44, Vici 36

Arapaho-Butler 65, Hydro-Eakly 57

Quinton 43 Garber 52

Stuart 48, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47, OT

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Kiowa vs. Garber, noon; Stuart vs. Arapaho, 1:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 1:45 p.m.

Class A Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Southern Nazarene. Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Canute 74, Garber 55

Strother 51, Calumet 48

Hydro-Eakly 66 vs. Kiowa 37

Okarche 44, Vici 38

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Strother vs. Canute, 4:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Okarche, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Class B Boys StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Mustang. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Duke 73, Whitesboro 44

Hammon 81, Varnum 72

Leedey 71, Sasakwa 55

Paden 68, Tyrone 58

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Hammon vs. Leedey, 10:30 a.m.; Paden vs. Duke, 9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

Class B Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Yukon. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.

THURSDAY

Quarterfinals

Leflore 53, Leedey 50

Lomega 62, McCurtain 40

Lookeba-Sickles 52, Boise City 48

Varnum 47, Whitesboro 41

FRIDAY

Semifinals

Lomega vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 9 a.m.; Leflore vs. Varnum 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

Championship, noon

Tags