Class 6A Girls Area
WINNERS BRACKET
Note: Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Norman 61, Sapulpa 42.
Union 52, B.T. Washington 43
Edmond Deer Creek 73, Edmond North 64
Moore 72, Choctaw 46
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Mustang 69, Broken Arrow 38
Ponca City 58, Bixby 54; Westmoore 42, Midwest City 57
Putnam West 42, Norman North 36
Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Sapulpa vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW vs. Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Edmond North vs. Midwest City, 1:30 p.m.; Choctaw vs. Putnam West, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Boys AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa
Jenks vs. Union at Owasso
Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon
Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso
Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon
Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek
Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Coweta 69, Will Rogers 57
Tahlequah 55, Carl Albert 34
Piedmont 53, Lawton Mac 36
Ardmore 58, Del City 46
LOSERS BRACKET
Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Claremore 41, Edison 39
East Central 61, Bishop Kelley 50
Lawton Ike 64, Altus 59
El Reno 52, Guthrie 28
Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Will Rogers vs. Claremore, 1:30 p.m.; Carl Albert vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Moore: Mac vs. Ike , 1:30 p.m.; Del City vs. El Reno, 3 p.m.
Class 5A Boys AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore
Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa
Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore
Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore
Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa
Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore
Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North
Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.
Class 4A AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko
BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove
BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Elk City 42, Bethany 37; Kingfisher 39, Oologah 37
BOYS: Clinton 64, Victory Christian 55; Metro Christian 55, OKC Mt. St. Mary 46
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Sulphur 49, Verdigris 47; Ada 49, Harding Charter 39
BOYS: Tuttle 44, Elgin 39; OKC Douglass vs. Cache
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: OKC McGuinness 76, Tecumseh 42; Muldrow 51, Plainview 27
BOYS: Broken Bow 61, Idabel 48; Plainview vs. Central
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Locust Grove 70, Holland Hall 42; Vinita 59, Sallisaw 35
BOYS: Webster 55, Mannford 47; Stilwell 65, Hilldale 63.
Class 3A AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood
BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood
At Stroud
GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah
BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston
BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo
At Checotah
GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland
BOYS: Adair vs. Roland
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Prague 58, Crooked Oak 36; Chandler vs. Chisholm
BOYS: Community Christian 48, Hennessey 33; Riverside 54, Prague 51
At Stroud
GIRLS: Christian Heritage 45, Kansas 42; Cascia Hall 46, Keys 36
BOYS: Keys 50, Cascia Hall 41; Tahlequah Sequoyah 51, Christian Heritage 42
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Hugo 48, Lexington 34; Comanche 44, Marlow 21,
BOYS: Purcell 53, Comanche 44; Jones vs. Crossings Christian
At Checotah
GIRLS: Eufaula 47, Valliant 38; Bethel 33, Vian 32
BOYS: Eufaula 47, Tishomingo 35; Bethel 65, Vian 41
Class 2A AreaWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta
BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe
BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah
At Ada
GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale
BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo
BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud; Sayre 46, Preston 34
BOYS: Latta 54, Okla. Union 48; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Rejoice Christian 37, Okemah 33, OT; Fairland 39, Sallisaw Central 37, OT
BOYS: Wewoka 85, Haskell 60; Howe 75, Liberty 58
At Ada
GIRLS: Allen 67, Oktaha 61; Luther 50, Wilburton 49
BOYS: Allen 53 Vanoss 50, ; Canadian 64, Luther 46
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Cashion 72, Okla. Christian Academy 59; Merritt vs. Stratford
BOYS: Mangum 66, Snyder 56; Calera 46, Caddo 41
Class A Boys StateNote: All games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Kiowa 44, Vici 36
Arapaho-Butler 65, Hydro-Eakly 57
Quinton 43 Garber 52
Stuart 48, Fort Cobb-Broxton 47, OT
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Kiowa vs. Garber, noon; Stuart vs. Arapaho, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 1:45 p.m.
Class A Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Southern Nazarene. Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Canute 74, Garber 55
Strother 51, Calumet 48
Hydro-Eakly 66 vs. Kiowa 37
Okarche 44, Vici 38
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Strother vs. Canute, 4:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly vs. Okarche, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class B Boys StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Mustang. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Duke 73, Whitesboro 44
Hammon 81, Varnum 72
Leedey 71, Sasakwa 55
Paden 68, Tyrone 58
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Hammon vs. Leedey, 10:30 a.m.; Paden vs. Duke, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
Class B Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Yukon. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Leflore 53, Leedey 50
Lomega 62, McCurtain 40
Lookeba-Sickles 52, Boise City 48
Varnum 47, Whitesboro 41
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Lomega vs. Lookeba-Sickles, 9 a.m.; Leflore vs. Varnum 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon