Class 6A Girls Areas
WINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Norman vs. Sapulpa at Memorial
B.T. Washington vs. Union at Owasso
Edmond Deer Creek vs. Edmond North at Putnam City
Moore vs. Choctaw at Capitol Hill
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Broken Arrow vs. Mustang at Memorial
Bixby vs. Ponca City at Owasso
Westmoore vs. Midwest City at Putnam City
Putnam West vs. Norman North at Capitol Hill
Area finals Saturday at Owasso: Norman-Sapulpa loser vs. BA-Mustang winner, 1:30 p.m.; BTW-Union loser vs. Bixby-Ponca City winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Western Heights: Deer Creek-Edmond North loser vs. Westmoore-Midwest City winner, 1:30 p.m.; Moore-Choctaw loser vs. Putnam West-Norman North winner, 3 p.m.
Class 6A Boys AreasWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
B.T. Washington vs. Sand Springs at Catoosa
Jenks vs. Union at Owasso
Lawton vs. Edmond Memorial at Yukon
Midwest City vs. Putnam West at Deer Creek
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Owasso vs. Putnam North at Catoosa
Broken Arrow vs. Yukon at Owasso
Southmoore vs. OKC Northwest at Yukon
Edmond North vs. Edmond Santa Fe at Deer Creek
Area finals Saturday at Catoosa: BTW-Sand Springs loser vs. Owasso-Putnam North winner, 6:30 p.m.; Jenks-Union loser vs. BA-Yukon winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Yukon: Lawton-Ed. Memorial loser vs. Southmoore-Northwest winner, 6:30 p.m.; Midwest City-PC West loser vs. Santa Fe-North winner, 8 p.m.
Class 5A Girls AreasWINNERS BRACKET
All games 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Will Rogers vs. Coweta at Catoosa
Tahlequah vs. Carl Albert at Jenks
Piedmont vs. Lawton Mac at Moore
Ardmore vs. Del City at Norman North
LOSERS BRACKET
All games 8 p.m. Thursday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Claremore vs. Edison at Catoosa
East Central vs. Bishop Kelley at Jenks
Altus vs. Lawton Ike at Moore
Guthrie vs. El Reno at Norman North
Area finals Saturday at Jenks: Rogers-Coweta loser vs. Claremore-Edison winner, 1:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Carl Albert loser vs. East Central-Kelley winner, 3 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Moore: Piedmont-Mac loser vs. Altus-Ike winner, 1:30 p.m.; Ardmore-Del City loser vs. Guthrie-El Reno winner, 3 p.m.
Class 5A Boys AreasWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games 6:30 p.m. Friday. Winners advance to state. Losers play Saturday for a berth at state.
Memorial vs. Glenpool at Claremore
Tahlequah vs. Edison at Sapulpa
Del City vs. Lawton Mac at Moore
Shawnee at Carl Albert at Norman North
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games 8 p.m. Friday. Losers eliminated. Winners play Saturday for a berth in the state tournament.
Collinsville vs. Bishop Kelley at Claremore
Coweta vs. Durant at Sapulpa
Ardmore vs. OKC Southeast at Moore
Piedmont vs. El Reno at Norman North
Area finals Saturday at Claremore: Memorial-Glenpool loser vs. Collinsville-Kelley winner, 6:30 p.m.; Tahlequah-Edison loser vs. Coweta-Durant winner, 8 p.m.
Area finals Saturday at Norman North: Del City-Mac loser vs. Southeast-Ardmore winner, 6:30 p.m.; Shawnee-Carl Albert loser vs. Piedmont-El Reno winner, 8 p.m.
Class 4A AreasWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Weatherford vs. Victory Christian
BOYS: Kingfisher vs. Bethany
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Tuttle vs. Anadarko
BOYS: OKC Heritage Hall vs. Ada
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
BOYS: Classen SAS vs. Newcastle
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Fort Gibson vs. Grove
BOYS: Fort Gibson vs. Holland Hall
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stillwater
GIRLS: Elk City vs. Bethany, 1:30 p.m.; Kingfisher vs. Oologah, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Clinton vs. Victory Christian, 3 p.m.; OKC Mt. St. Mary vs. Metro Christian, 8 p.m.
At Midwest City
GIRLS: Verdigris vs. Sulphur, 1:30 p.m.; Harding Charter vs. Ada, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Tuttle vs. Elgin, 3 p.m.; OKC Douglass vs. Cache, 8 p.m.
At Washington, Okla.
GIRLS: OKC McGuinness vs. Tecumseh, 1:30 p.m.; Plainview vs. Muldrow, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Broken Bow vs. Idabel, 3 p.m.; Plainview vs. Central, 8 p.m.
At Skiatook
GIRLS: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall, 1:30 p.m.; Sallisaw vs. Vinita, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Webster vs. Mannford, 3 p.m.; Stilwell vs. Hilldale, 8 p.m.
Class 3A AreasWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Alva vs. OKC Millwood
BOYS: Perry vs. OKC Millwood
At Stroud
GIRLS: Kellyville vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah
BOYS: Okla. Christian School vs. Beggs
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Jones vs. Kingston
BOYS: OKC Star Spencer vs. Hugo
At Checotah
GIRLS: Adair vs. Roland
BOYS: Adair vs. Roland
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At OKC Western Heights
GIRLS: Prague vs. Crooked Oak, 1:30 p.m.; Chandler vs. Chisholm, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Community Christian vs. Hennessey, 3 p.m.; Prague vs. Riverside, 8 p.m.
At Stroud
GIRLS: Christian Heritage vs. Kansas, 1:30 p.m.; Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Cascia Hall vs. Keys, 3 p.m.; Christian Heritage vs. Tahlequah Sequoyah, 8 p.m.
At Chickasha
GIRLS: Lexington vs. Hugo, 1:30 p.m.; Marlow vs. Comanche, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Purcell vs. Comanche, 3 p.m.; Jones vs. Crossings Christian, 8 p.m.
At Checotah
GIRLS: Eufaula vs. Valliant, 1:30 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Eufaula vs. Tishomingo, 3 p.m.; Vian vs. Bethel, 8 p.m.
Class 2A AreasWINNERS BRACKET
Note: All games Friday, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m. Winners advance to state tournament. Losers play Saturday for berth in state tournament, girls at 6:30 p.m., boys at 8 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Okla. Union vs. Latta
BOYS: Hooker vs. Pawhuska
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Hartshorne vs. Howe
BOYS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah
At Ada
GIRLS: Vanoss vs. Dale
BOYS: Talihina vs. Dale
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Silo vs. Caddo
BOYS: Cashion vs. Minco
LOSERS BRACKET
Note: All games Thursday. Loser eliminated. Winners play Friday, girls at 1:30 p.m., boys at 3 p.m.
At Stride Bank Center, Enid
GIRLS: Amber-Pocasset vs. Stroud, 1:30 p.m.; Sayre vs. Preston, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Okla. Union vs. Latta, 3 p.m.; Pioneer-PV vs. Pawnee, 8 p.m.
At Myskoke Dome, Okmulgee
GIRLS: Rejoice Christian vs. Okemah, 1:30 p.m.; Fairland vs. Sallisaw Central, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Haskell vs. Wewoka, 3 p.m.; Liberty vs. Howe, 8 p.m.
At Ada
GIRLS: Oktaha vs. Allen, 1:30 p.m.; Wilburton vs. Luther, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Vanoss vs. Allen, 3 p.m.; Canadian vs. Luther, 8 p.m.
At SWOSU
GIRLS: Cashion vs. Okla. Christian Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Merritt vs. Stratford, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS: Mangum vs. Snyder, 3 p.m.; Calera vs. Caddo, 8 p.m.
Class A Boys StateNote: All games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Kiowa (23-6) vs. Vici (24-5), 2 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly (26-4) vs. Arapaho-Butler (25-3), 3:30 p.m.; Quinton (22-5) vs. Garber (23-4), 7 p.m.; Fort Cobb-Broxton (25-2) vs. Stuart (25-5), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Kiowa/Vici winner vs. Quinton/Garber winner, noon; FC-Broxton/Stuart winner vs. Hydro-Eakly/Arapaho-Butler winner, 1:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 1:45 p.m.
Class A Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Southern Nazarene. Semifinals and final at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Garber (24-4) vs. Canute (25-3), 2 p.m.; Calumet (22-6) vs. Strother (27-1), 3:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly (28-1) vs. Kiowa (23-7), 7 p.m.; Vici (25-3) vs. Okarche (26-3), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Calumet/Strother winner, vs. Garber/Canute winner, 4:30 p.m.; Hydro-Eakly/Kiowa winner vs. Vici/Okarche winner, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Class B Boys StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Mustang. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Duke (26-4) vs. Whitesboro (24-3), 2 p.m.; Varnum (28-1) vs. Hammon (24-7), 3:30 p.m.; Sasakwa (21-9) vs. Leedey (26-3), 7 p.m.; Paden (28-1) vs. Tyrone (22-4), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Varnum/Hammon winner vs. Sasakwa/Leedey winner, 10:30 a.m.; Paden/Tyrone winner vs. Duke/Whitesboro winner, 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
Class B Girls StateNote: Quarterfinal games at Yukon. Semifinal and final games at State Fair Arena, Oklahoma City.
THURSDAY
Quarterfinals
Leedey (22-7) vs. Leflore (23-7), 2 p.m.; Lomega (27-2) vs. McCurtain (27-5), 3:30 p.m.; Boise City (24-3) vs. Lookeba-Sickles (23-6), 7 p.m.; Varnum (25-5) vs. Whitesboro (21-7), 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
Semifinals
Lomega/McCurtain winner vs. Boise City/Lookeba-Sickles winner, 9 a.m.; Leedey/Leflore winner vs. Varnum/Whitesboro winner, 6 p.m.
SATURDAY
Championship, noon