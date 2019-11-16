All games 7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted

6AI

Semifinals

At Edmond North HS

Jenks (6-5) vs. Moore (6-5), 7 p.m.

At Jenks HS

Broken Arrow (9-2) vs. Owasso (11-0) 7 p.m. Saturday

Championship

At UCO’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond

8 p.m. Dec. 7

6AII

Semifinals

At Yukon HS

Choctaw (8-3) vs. Stillwater (11-0), 7 p.m.

At Putnam City HS

Del City (9-2) vs. Bixby (11-0) , 7 p.m.

Championship

At UCO’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond

7 p.m. Dec. 6

5A

Second round

Bishop Kelley (7-4) at Noble (10-1)

OKC McGuinness (9-2) at Edison (10-1), 7 p.m.

McAlester (6-4) at Midwest City Carl Albert (10-1)

Piedmont (9-2) at Coweta (6-5)

4A

Second round

Sallisaw (8-3) at Weatherford (9-2)

Tuttle (10-1) at Broken Bow (6-5)

Wagoner (9-2) at Bethany (11-0)

Cache (8-3) at Poteau (10-1)

3A

Second round

Stigler (9-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-0)

Kingfisher (7-4) at Lincoln Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.

Checotah (9-2) at Plainview (9-1), 7 p.m.

Perkins-Tryon (10-1) at Verdigris (9-2), 7 p.m.

2A

Second round

Beggs (9-2) at Chisholm (9-2)

Lindsay (9-2) at Eufaula (10-1)

Meeker (8-3) at Metro Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.

Holland Hall (10-2) at Washington (11-0), 7 p.m.

OKC Millwood (9-2) at Vian (10-1)

Adair (10-1) at Jones (10-1), 7 p.m.

Hugo (8-3) at Kingston (10-1)

Luther (10-1) at Sperry (11-0), 7 p.m.

Second round

Minco (7-4) at Thomas (8-3), 7 p.m.

Wewoka (8-3) at Rejoice Christian (11-0)

Frederick (9-2) at Ringling (9-1)

Pawhuska (10-1) at Stroud (11-0)

Wayne (7-3) at Pawnee (11-0), 7 p.m.

Dibble (9-2) at Mangum (10-1)

Barnsdall (8-3) at Gore (10-1)

Texhoma (9-2) at Cashion (11-0), 7 p.m.

Second round

Burns Flat-Dill City (9-2) at Shattuck (11-0)

Summit Christian (8-3) at Dewar (11-0)

Pioneer (8-3) at Waurika (9-1)

Weleetka (8-3) at Davenport (10-2)

Depew (6-5) at Canadian (11-0)

Snyder (8-3) at Cherokee (9-2)

Strother (5-6) at Regent Prep (11-0)

Laverne (9-2) at Alex (9-2)

Second round

Covington-Douglas (6-5) at Pond Creek-Hunter (11-0)

Timberlake (8-3) at SW Covenant (10-0)

Sasakwa (9-2) at Tipton (8-3)

Waynoka (8-3) at Graham-Dustin (10-1)

Tags