All games 7:30 p.m. Friday, unless noted
6AI
Semifinals
At Edmond North HS
Jenks (6-5) vs. Moore (6-5), 7 p.m.
At Jenks HS
Broken Arrow (9-2) vs. Owasso (11-0) 7 p.m. Saturday
Championship
At UCO’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond
8 p.m. Dec. 7
6AII
Semifinals
At Yukon HS
Choctaw (8-3) vs. Stillwater (11-0), 7 p.m.
At Putnam City HS
Del City (9-2) vs. Bixby (11-0) , 7 p.m.
Championship
At UCO’s Wantland Stadium, Edmond
7 p.m. Dec. 6
5A
Second round
Bishop Kelley (7-4) at Noble (10-1)
OKC McGuinness (9-2) at Edison (10-1), 7 p.m.
McAlester (6-4) at Midwest City Carl Albert (10-1)
Piedmont (9-2) at Coweta (6-5)
4A
Second round
Sallisaw (8-3) at Weatherford (9-2)
Tuttle (10-1) at Broken Bow (6-5)
Wagoner (9-2) at Bethany (11-0)
Cache (8-3) at Poteau (10-1)
3A
Second round
Stigler (9-2) at OKC Heritage Hall (10-0)
Kingfisher (7-4) at Lincoln Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.
Checotah (9-2) at Plainview (9-1), 7 p.m.
Perkins-Tryon (10-1) at Verdigris (9-2), 7 p.m.
2A
Second round
Beggs (9-2) at Chisholm (9-2)
Lindsay (9-2) at Eufaula (10-1)
Meeker (8-3) at Metro Christian (11-0), 7 p.m.
Holland Hall (10-2) at Washington (11-0), 7 p.m.
OKC Millwood (9-2) at Vian (10-1)
Adair (10-1) at Jones (10-1), 7 p.m.
Hugo (8-3) at Kingston (10-1)
Luther (10-1) at Sperry (11-0), 7 p.m.
Second round
Minco (7-4) at Thomas (8-3), 7 p.m.
Wewoka (8-3) at Rejoice Christian (11-0)
Frederick (9-2) at Ringling (9-1)
Pawhuska (10-1) at Stroud (11-0)
Wayne (7-3) at Pawnee (11-0), 7 p.m.
Dibble (9-2) at Mangum (10-1)
Barnsdall (8-3) at Gore (10-1)
Texhoma (9-2) at Cashion (11-0), 7 p.m.
Second round
Burns Flat-Dill City (9-2) at Shattuck (11-0)
Summit Christian (8-3) at Dewar (11-0)
Pioneer (8-3) at Waurika (9-1)
Weleetka (8-3) at Davenport (10-2)
Depew (6-5) at Canadian (11-0)
Snyder (8-3) at Cherokee (9-2)
Strother (5-6) at Regent Prep (11-0)
Laverne (9-2) at Alex (9-2)
Second round
Covington-Douglas (6-5) at Pond Creek-Hunter (11-0)
Timberlake (8-3) at SW Covenant (10-0)
Sasakwa (9-2) at Tipton (8-3)
Waynoka (8-3) at Graham-Dustin (10-1)