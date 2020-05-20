For the first time since being launched more than 80 years ago, the Oklahoma Coaches Association’s annual summer coaches clinic and All-State Games won’t be held this year.
On Wednesday, the OCA board voted during a meeting in Oklahoma City to cancel the events scheduled July 25-31 in Tulsa due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The clinic dates back to 1935 and the first All-State competition was a football game in 1938. They have been based in Tulsa since 2009.
“We’re going to have to pull the plug,” OCA executive director Milt Bassett said. “It’s tough, but we don’t want to take a chance on a kid or a coach getting sick.”
In addition, logistical problems relating to the pandemic were too much to overcome. Those issues included athletes’ housing, athletic site and speaker availability, social distancing at the clinic, and the possibility that fans would not be allowed to attend the games.
The convention usually draws more than 5,000 coaches and their families to the Tulsa area and produces more than $1 million to the local economy.
“I hope that a few years from now that history will show that we did the right thing,” Bassett said.
Bassett can empathize with those athletes and their families disappointed by the cancellation. He was a 1964 All-State football selection and was looking forward to seeing his grandson, Kingfisher defensive lineman Riley Myers, play for the West in this year’s football game. Riley’s father, Jeff Myers, was selected as the West’s head coach.
Jeff Myers and the other coaches selected for the All-State Games will get the option to coach in the 2021 All-State Games.
Collinsville head coach Kevin Jones was selected for the East football staff. Jones said he understands the cancellation and is looking forward to that All-State opportunity next year, but said “it’s disappointing I won’t get to share that moment with one of my favorite players, Payton Russell. I feel worse for him not getting to play in the game.”
All-State rings will still be sent to the selected athletes and Bassett is looking for All-State programs to be produced if there is sufficient interest.
The OCA Hall of Fame’s 2020 selections will be inducted next year and there won’t be a 2021 class chosen.
Bassett appreciates the OCA’s relationship with the host hotels, the Marriott Southern Hills and Crowne Plaza, which allowed the OCA to cancel its contract with them without penalty for 2020.
Bassett said the clinic and All-State Games will return to Tulsa next year on July 25-30.
“We’ll rebound,” Bassett said. “We’ll be back.”