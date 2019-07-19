Monday
8:30 a.m.: Golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Catoosa
6:30 p.m.: Swimming at Phillips 66 Aquatic Center, Bartlesville
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.: Tennis at University of Tulsa’s Case Center
6 p.m. (small schools) and 7:30 p.m. (large schools): Volleyball at ORU's Mabee Center
Wednesday
7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Girls basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center
7 p.m.: Wrestling at Charles Page High School, Sand Springs
Thursday
7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center
Friday
7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School