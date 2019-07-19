swim

Jenks’ Jon Jin swims the 500-yard freestyle during the 2018 All-State swimming at Phillips 66 Aquatic Center in Bartlesville. JOEY JOHNSON/for the Tulsa World

 Joey Johnson

Monday

8:30 a.m.: Golf at Cherokee Hills Golf Club, Catoosa

6:30 p.m.: Swimming at Phillips 66 Aquatic Center, Bartlesville

Tuesday

5:30 p.m.: Tennis at University of Tulsa’s Case Center

6 p.m. (small schools) and 7:30 p.m. (large schools): Volleyball at ORU's Mabee Center

Wednesday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Girls basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center

7 p.m.: Wrestling at Charles Page High School, Sand Springs

Thursday

7 p.m. (small schools) and 8:30 p.m. (large schools): Boys basketball at ORU’s Mabee Center

Friday

7 p.m.: Football at Bixby High School

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags

Sports Writer

Barry covers pro baseball, including the Tulsa Drillers, coordinates the World's high school sports coverage, and writes on high school football and basketball. Phone: 918-581-8393