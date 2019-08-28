QUARTERBACKS
BRADEN GILBERT
Regent Prep, 5-11, 175, Sr.
Passed for 4,006 yards and led the state with 63 TD passes as he led the Rams to the Class B state final. Also rushed for 14 TDs. His teammate and All-World receiver Jack Wright said, “He’s awesome, has a great arm, he puts it where the receiver can go make a play and that’s all you can ask. He can get out of pressure.” Gilbert’s brother, Cameron, a Regent assistant, was an All-World readers’ choice winner in 2013 as a QB and in 2014 as a kicker for Summit Christian.
YOUR PICKS
1. Braden Gilbert, Regent Prep 2,395 votes
2. Mason Williams, Bixby 732
3. JD Geneva, Union
4. Gentry Williams, B.T. Washington
5. Eli Williams, Sapulpa
The others: Asher Link, Metro Christian; Riley Walker, Rejoice Christian; Ben Ward, Cleveland; Gunnar Gundy, Stillwater; Ty Williams, Muskogee.
OUR PICKS
1. E. Williams
2. Link
3. M. Williams
4. Gundy
5. Gilbert
6. Geneva
7. G. Williams
8. T. Williams
9. Walker
10. Ward
RUNNING BACKS
ZACH MIDDLETON
Bishop Kelley, 5-11, 190, Sr.
In middle school, the Oklahoma State commit was a quarterback. During last year’s 5A quarterfinals, he showed his passing ability when he connected with Cori Lewis on the winning 67-yard TD pass against OKC McGuinness. “It was literally the easiest pass ever,” Middleton said. “They all thought I was running the ball, and Cori was wide open.” Middleton rushed for 836 yards and 12 TDs in 2018. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, “I really feel like he’s only scratched the surface on his potential. He really turned it on about halfway through the season last year.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Zach Middleton, Kelley 1,490
2. Makai Blades, Glenpool 989
3. Sevion Morrison, Edison
4. Jace Hightower, Claremore
5. AJ Green, Union
The others: Isaiah Jacobs, Owasso; Te’Zohn Taft, Sapulpa; Dae Dae Leathers, Tahlequah; Jimmie Coleman, Muskogee; Qwontrel Walker, Stillwater
OUR PICKS
1. Morrison
2. Jacobs
3. Walker
4. Middleton
5. Leathers
6. Hightower
7. Taft
8. Coleman
9. Blades
10. Green
RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS
CORI LEWIS
Bishop Kelley, 5-8, 165, Sr.
Last season, Lewis had 57 catches for 867 yards and 13 TDs. Produced many memorable moments, such as his three-TD game against Memorial, but the winning 67-yard catch on Zach Middleton’s halfback pass against McGuinness with 2:37 left ranks at the top. “It was pretty cool to see the joy everybody had from it,” said Lewis, who has been offered by Army. Kelley coach JJ Tappana said, “He’s super dynamic, an explosive, smart football player, very difficult to cover.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Cori Lewis, Kelley 961
2. Carson Callaway, Metro Christian 500
3. Jack Wright, Regent Prep
4. Brennan Presley, Bixby
5. Kyler Pearson, Union
The others: Dylan Kedzior, Claremore; Sam Brueggemann, Lincoln Christian; Anthony Bland, Stillwater; Mario Kirby, Owasso; Javian “JJ” Hester, B.T. Washington.
OUR PICKS
1. Presley
2. Hester
3. Wright
4. Bland
5. Lewis
6. Pearson
7. Kedzior
8. Kirby
9. Brueggemann
10. Callaway
OFFENSIVE LINEMEN
KOBE WILLIAMS
Bixby, 6-4, 265, Sr.
Started at right guard last season, helping the Spartans win their fourth 6AII gold in five years. Also was in uniform as a freshman for the 2016 championship win over Lawton and started the 2017 final against B.T. Washington. Has scholarship offers from Northeastern State and Bethel College in Kansas. Said he wants to study medicine because doctors save lives, which makes them the nearest thing to superheroes, whom Williams admired when he was younger.
YOUR PICKS
1. Kobe Williams, Bixby 880
2. Austin Woods, Verdigris 765
3. Levi Juby, Sperry
4. Jake Henry, Union
5. Max Johnson, Jenks
The others: Trevor Burckhartzmeyer, Broken Arrow; Gabe Cantu, Union; Andrew Raym, Broken Arrow; Whitney Azlin, Edison; Colton Starr, Lincoln Christian.
OUR PICKS
1. Raym
2. Cantu
3. Henry
4. Burckhartzmeyer
5. Johnson
6. Azlin
7. Williams
8. Woods
9. Starr
10. Juby
DEFENSIVE LINEMEN
WALKER NIVER
Sperry, 6-2, 215, Sr.
He figures he owes the whole town of Sperry for winning the defensive lineman voting. “Most of the time it’s the 6A schools that win just because of the larger population, so I think the whole town just came together because they wanted to see a small-town kid actually win it.” Had 80 tackles and 10 sacks for a defense that allowed just 11.6 points per game. Also rushed for eight TDs. Had 10 tackles, one sack and scored the final TD in a 35-14 win over Beggs in the 2A title game.
YOUR PICKS
1. Walker Niver, Sperry 788
2. Gage Tacker, Collinsville 733
3. Mason Givens, Union
4. Owen Ostroski, Holland Hall
5. Thomas Mason, Claremore
The others: Haydon Grant, Owasso; Montrell Cozart, Bishop Kelley; Chochee Watson, Wagoner; Devin Brandt, Hilldale; Jaylen Moss, Broken Arrow.
OUR PICKS
1. Cozart
2. Niver
3. Grant
4. Moss
5. Ostroski
6. Tacker
7. Watson
8. Givens
9. Mason
10. Brandt
LINEBACKERS
Brayden Burd
Collinsville, 5-10, 195, Sr.
Had 89 tackles and five sacks and rushed for 1,149 yards and 15 TDs, leading Cardinals to the 5A semifinals and Collinsville’s first 12-0 start in 40 years. Said the Cardinals want to make up for the gold ball they missed out on last year: “We have a team chat and all the players are like, ‘That’s not good enough for us; we’re gonna do better,” he said. Won the linebacker category by 22 votes over Sapulpa’s Marcus Esparza and Bixby’s Brody Sartin, who tied for second. “That’s very exciting. I wasn’t expecting that,” Burd said.
YOUR PICKS
1. Brayden Burd, Collinsville 550
2. Marcus Esparza, Sapulpa 528
2. Brody Sartin, Bixby 528
4. Krishawn Brown, B.T. Washington
5. Joe Whiteley, Sperry
The others: Price Allman, Metro Christian; Tyson Ward, Jenks; Campbell Yeager, Broken Arrow; Mason Hayes, Claremore; Grant Govrik, Bishop Kelley.
OUR PICKS
1. Burd
2. Brown
3. Yeager
4. Esparza
5. Sartin
6. Hayes
7. Whiteley
8. Allman
9. Ward
10. Govrik
DEFENSIVE BACKS
BRYCE MATTIODA
Broken Arrow, 6-0, 193, Sr.
Although overshadowed at times in the Tigers’ secondary by Myles Slusher, he produced a pivotal interception in the regular-season win over Jenks to keep Broken Arrow on course for its first 6AI state title. Tigers coach David Alexander said, “Even though Myles is the superstar, Bryce runs the show for us. He’s our coach out there, getting everybody lined up. His physical toughness stands out, but he also has great mental understanding on what everyone is supposed to be doing.”
YOUR PICKS
1. Bryce Mattioda, Broken Arrow 652
2. Quentin Skinner, Claremore 427
3. Dawson Adams, Owasso
4. Jordan Reagan, Bixby
5. Will Cox, Jenks
The others: Myles Slusher, Broken Arrow; Dawson James, Berryhill; Kendal Daniels, Beggs; Jayden Garner, Skiatook; Duece Mayberry, Owasso.
OUR PICKS
1. Slusher
2. Mayberry
3. Daniels
4. Reagan
5. Skinner
6. Garner
7. Mattioda
8. Adams
9. Cox
10. James
Place-KICKERS/PUNTERS
Tyler Crawford
Broken Arrow, 5-11, 165, Sr.
Watched first cousin Laben Fisher, also a kicker, help lead Skiatook to a 5A state runner-up finish in 2014. Said knowing the heartbreak Fisher must have felt in losing the title game to Lawton MacArthur made winning last year’s 6AI championship with Broken Arrow “feel all the better.” Averaged 37.9 yards per punt and 30 of his 66 kickoffs went for touchbacks. His only field goal of the season — a 31-yarder — opened the scoring in a 10-7 semifinal victory over Owasso.
YOUR PICKS
1. Tyler Crawford, Broken Arrow 2,248
2. Peyton Bennett, Hilldale 1,625
3. Ryan Conner, Claremore
4. Keegan Porter, Lincoln Christian
5. Reis Vernon, Bixby
The others: Christian Gotcher, Claremore; Taton Hopkins, Bartlesville; Dominick Caballero, Cascia Hall; Kentrell Mitchum, Muskogee; Chase Ricke, Lincoln Christian.
OUR PICKS
1. Vernon
2. Crawford
3. Ricke
4. Gotcher
5. Porter
6. Caballero
7. Bennett
8. Mitchum
9. Hopkins
10. Conner