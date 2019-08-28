1. Sevion Morrison
Edison, RB, 5-11, 196, Sr.
Fast food may not be the ideal pregame meal for many athletes, but it is for Sevion Morrison.
His typical pregame eating is Taco Bell’s $5 Triple Double Crunchwrap Box — two tacos, a crunchwrap and a drink.
“Although I have slowed down on it, I’m never going to leave my Taco Bell; I’m going to stay with my game ritual,” Morrison said.
Morrison isn’t going to mess with his success. Last year, Morrison was an All-World and World All-State first-team selection after he rushed for 2,728 yards on 11.8 per carry and scored 39 touchdowns, setting Edison records as the Eagles reached the Class 5A playoffs for the first time since 2014.
After Edison started 1-4, Morrison led the Eagles on a five-game winning streak to end the regular season, rushing for 1,755 yards and 24 TDs during that span. He had 429 rushing yards and a school-record seven TDs against McAlester. The stretch started with 419 rushing yards and six TDs against 5A quarterfinalist Coweta.
Before the streak started, he had no major offers. When he committed to Nebraska on Wednesday, he had more than 20.
Morrison tried to approach the big stats and offers in a similar manner.
“I don’t really focus about yards, just going 1-0 every week,” Morrison said. “When everybody was saying last fall that I had no offers, I was thinking about my offers so much. When I stopped thinking about them, the first one came … and I was at 15 before I knew it.”
Two years ago, Morrison believed his athletic future was more in basketball than football.
“I thought I was Steph Curry or something,” Morrison said. “I really thought I could just play basketball.”
His favorite running back is Adrian Peterson.
“He is so explosive in everything he does,” Morrison said. “As soon as he hits the hole, you see his head going back, he’s gone, 99% chance, unless someone grabs him and if they do, it takes four of them to bring him down.”
2. Andrew Raym
Broken Arrow, OT, 6-5, 305, Sr.
Is it true that a long, long fly ball almost sidetracked Andrew Raym’s football career?
Not really. But the massive home run he hit in the 6A baseball final in May at ONEOK Field reminded him how much he loved the game he has been playing as long as football.
For a while, Raym pondered whether he wanted to spend another spring helping the Tigers get back to the championship game.
But then again … nah! Raym heard his real future calling.
He is rated a four-star football prospect by 247sports.com, No. 1 among Oklahoma seniors and No. 3 nationally among offensive guards.
The University of Oklahoma commit plans to graduate early and spend the spring semester on the Norman campus.
His thoughts about baseball ended “about a month after the season,” he said. “Since then, I’ve been dead set on football. I want to go early and get ready for football.”
That’s music to the ears of Sooners fans. But Raym will never forget the 400-foot, two-run homer he hit against Edmond Santa Fe in the Wolves’ 5-4 win in the 6A final.
The booming shot cleared the 381-foot sign in left-center field and landed about halfway up the grassy slope beyond the wall. At the time, it put BA ahead 2-1 in the second inning.
“I’ve squared ’em up before, but I don’t think any were that strong,” he said. “That’s probably one of the best things I’ve ever done. As an offensive lineman, you don’t get a lot of glory, but that was all on me, so it’s all good.”
No glory? Raym has started and had a huge impact on almost every football game since his freshman season. He received MaxPreps sophomore All-America honors in 2017 and is a two-time Tulsa World All-State selection.
Last season, Raym was a finalist for All-World offensive player of the year after helping pave the way for running back Noah Cortes to rush for 1,958 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns as the Tigers captured their first state title in football.
BA coach David Alexander, who played 10 NFL seasons as an offensive lineman, said Raym is the product of divine intervention.
It’s almost as if “God looked down and decided he was going to make a great offensive lineman,” Alexander told Tulsa World columnist Bill Haisten.
3. Brennan Presley
Bixby, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.
It has already been a good summer for Bixby’s versatile Brennan Presley.
Last month, Presley committed to Oklahoma State. He enjoyed that his sister, Brandee, a University of Mississippi sprinter, won gold and bronze medals in the Pan American U20 Championships in Costa Rica.
And almost two months before the Spartans’ season opener, he made it on to ESPN SportsCenter’s top 10 plays of the day with a one-handed catch, shades of Odell Beckham Jr., in the back of the end zone in a 7-on-7 camp.
“That was as fun as it can get,” Presley said.
Presley has been making spectacular plays in all phases of the game since making his varsity debut as a freshman. He scored the first two times he ever touched the ball — on a 93-yard kickoff return and 40-yard catch.
He has helped the Spartans win 6AII state titles twice in three years. Last season, he got to do it with brother Braylin as a teammate.
While Brennan had a spectacular year that earned him All-World and World All-State honors with 67 catches for 1,081 yards and 16 total TDs, plus six interceptions on defense, Braylin also made an impact as a freshman, as he had 99 rushes for 743 yards and scored 13 TDs overall.
“That was very enjoyable,” Brennan said. “From a competitive nature you want to do better than him, but I also want to protect him on the field and make sure he does the right things and that helps the team, as well.
“Knowing what Braylin (as a freshman) was experiencing – I could warn him of things to come. Middle school is nothing like high school. Those guys are the real deal, and if he doesn’t learn from me, he will learn from example. I think he will have a monster season.”
4. Isaiah Jacobs
Owasso, RB, 5-11, 208, Sr.
Isaiah Jacobs’ brother, Josh, didn’t have a full season as a featured back in high school until his senior year, when he rushed for 2,704 yards in 2015 at McLain. That was a springboard to playing at Alabama and being a first-round NFL draft pick by the Oakland Raiders last spring.
Isaiah, like Josh did as a junior, missed considerable playing time due to an injury. After being sidelined for the first four games, Isaiah still managed to rush for 1,024 yards and help the Rams reach the Class 6AI semifinals.
“He’s had a great summer and preseason,” Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said. “He put on weight and has gotten faster. He looks very good right now. Part of the coaching worries you always have is getting to the fight, and hopefully we can get to the first game and into the meat of our season with all of our guys. He sure gives us a lot of excitement about what he brings to the table.”
With good health, Isaiah said he believes 2,000 yards and a second state title in three seasons are reasonable goals for 2019.
“I feel it’s going to be a special year and I can’t wait to see it — all our work that’s been put in this summer and how it translates on the field,” Isaiah Jacobs said.
Jacobs’ recruiting is way ahead of where his brother’s was going into his senior year. Isaiah already has offers from Arkansas, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and numerous others.
“It’s pretty exciting. I can handle it well,” he said.
Jacobs talks regularly with his brother.
“Sometimes when we talk, it’s not really about football unless we just get on the topic,” Isaiah said. “I feel like my confidence level is on a whole other level, and just seeing what he’s done makes me feel like I should never second-guess the work I put in. It’s crazy how much confidence he has and how much confidence they have in him.”
5. JJ Hester
Booker T. Washington, WR/DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.
JJ Hester is in the midst of deciding where he wants to play college football.
He also wants to recapture the magic of his sophomore season when he helped lead Booker T. Washington win the 6AII championship.
Hester was spectacular in a 28-21 victory over Bixby in the 2017 final at Jenks. He caught four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a diving interception near the Hornets goal line in the closing seconds.
Which was his favorite play — the interception or a 25-yard, over-the-shoulder TD catch from Phillip Wheatley in the third quarter that helped the Hornets rally from a 21-7 deficit?
“I’m gonna have to go with the interception because even though all the plays were big, the interception sealed the game,” he said.
The Hornets seemed poised to win another title last season, but injuries and a lack of experience at key spots scrambled the equation, making consistency impossible, and they struggled to an 8-4, state-semifinal finish.
“We had chances of repeating and that’s what we really wanted to do, but stuff happens,” he said. “We definitely could take a lesson from ourselves on how we can do better in the upcoming season.”
Hester’s performance in the 2017 final helped introduce him to the world. Today, he is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, with offers from Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Arkansas, Nebraska, Michigan and many others.
He hopes to make his choice in the coming days.
“I have a top five in my mind, but I probably won’t put it out there,” he said.
A crystal ball prediction at 247sports gives Texas an 89% chance of gaining Hester’s commitment and Oklahoma an 11% chance.
For another clue, it would help to know which schools are recruiting him as a receiver and those who want him as a defensive back. He can do both, but he has a preference.
“I want to play receiver, that’s my strong suit,” he said. “But if I had to move positions to help my team, I would probably do it.”
6. Myles Slusher
Broken Arrow, DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.
Myles Slusher said the rules are making it harder and harder for defensive backs to do their jobs.
“Football is supposed to be physical, so they ought to let them play,” the Broken Arrow safety said. “Some people hold back so they won’t get flags. If you keep playing the way you know to play, that stuff is gonna take care of itself.”
Slusher doesn’t hold back. Last season, he had 83 tackles and three interceptions, helping lead the Tigers to their first football title.
His diving goal-line interception with 20 seconds left sealed the Tigers’ 28-20 victory over Jenks in the 6AI final.
“Myles does a couple things at an elite level,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander. “He changes directions as good as anyone I’ve been around, and he prides himself on being a great tackler in the run game.”
A safety’s role is two-fold. His first responsibility is to prevent long passes from being caught behind him. But when he realizes a running play and not a pass play has been called, he has to come crashing forward to stop the ball carrier.
Slusher had 50 solo tackles last season.
“I like contact. I like being physical and I’m good at recognizing plays (from studying video), but it’s something I can still improve on,” he said.
Slusher is rated a four-star prospect by 247Sports, No. 14th nationally at his position and No. 2 overall among Oklahoma seniors.
He had offers from 25 of the nation’s highest-powered programs, ranging from OSU, Arkansas, Texas and TCU to Notre Dame, Michigan and Nebraska. He committed to the University of Oregon in late April.
“I didn’t get too overwhelmed (by the recruiting process),” he said. “I just slowed down, took my time, looked at my options and tried to make the best decision.”
Slusher said he wants to help BA win another state football title. He’s also looking forward to the Oct. 4 release of the newest DC Films production, “Joker,” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the infamous Batman villain.
“I’ve seen the previews and I’m ready for it,” he said. “If I had to choose (a favorite comics character), it would (Joker). He’s tricky and he’s different. I just like the way he carries himself.”
7. Eli Williams
Sapulpa, QB, 6-5, 220, Sr.
Eli Williams will be making a footwear fashion statement this season.
The Sapulpa senior has four pairs of multicolored shoes that he alternates wearing in practice and games.
If all goes well, he plans to give them away at the end of the 2019 season “to anyone who might ask for them or to kids who look up to me.”
One pair is orange and yellow with silhouettes of palm trees. Another is pink and yellow, called “lemonade strawberry” by head coach Robert Borgstadt and offensive coordinator Ryan Nolan. Another pair has a snowflake pattern and changes colors from silver to what Williams describes as “ice blue.”
Does Williams ever get teased about his colorful shoes by other players?
“I don’t know because I’m usually running so fast that they can’t catch me, so I don’t have to hear it,” he said with a chuckle.
Williams accounted for 27 TDs last season, leading the Chieftains to the playoffs for the first time in five years.
College recruiters drooled over his size and speed and scholarship offers piled up. Williams said recruiting was “all new to me,” but he had the ideal person to ask when he had questions about the process.
Older brother Dae Williams was also a Sapulpa standout. He went through the recruiting process and is now a redshirt junior at Louisville.
“He was there to tell me what to expect and how to feel about what was going on,” Eli Williams said.
Williams has given a verbal commitment to TCU and said he probably will sign with the Horned Frogs in December. He said he likes the coaching staff and could see Fort Worth, Texas, making a good “second home” someday.
“The coaching staff has created a family atmosphere and when I went down there to visit, they actually cared about me a lot,” he said.
8. Jack Wright
Regent Prep, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.
Big changes are ahead for Jack Wright, but those are a year away when his athletic focus will turn to being a wide receiver at the University of North Dakota.
This school year, however, Wright will enjoy also being used as a defensive back in his last season of eight-man football, as well as excelling in basketball and soccer.
Wright, who has 86 career TD catches — a national eight-man record and nine away from the overall national record — said he has benefited by being a multi-sport athlete.
“I enjoy getting out running around and being an athlete,” Wright said. “I think I learn from different circumstances and stay in shape all year round.”
Last year, Wright had 81 catches for 1,843 yards and 34 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state title game, where he rushed for four TDs. Wright was an All-World offensive player of the finalist and a World All-State selection.
In the secondary, he had six interceptions, four fumble recoveries and 68 tackles.
“I do enjoy playing cornerback and safety, it’s really fun,” Wright said. “Our defense will be really good. I like making a lot of interceptions, but it will be nice only playing one side of the ball in college.”
Wright’s journey to committing last month to North Dakota originated when the Fighting Hawks’ coaching staff saw him at Iowa State’s football camp.
“Their program is on the rise, and this is the first year they are moving into a full spread offense, which is awesome,” Wright said. “I like where they are headed and their trajectory. My goal is to get bigger and stronger and make an immediate impact.”
Wright isn’t worried about moving from eight-man to 11-man football.
“It will be a big change reading the defense and I’m focusing on that more, but I grew up playing 11-man so it’s not completely foreign although the transition might take a little time,” Wright said. “But I like 11-man better. I will have more room to work.”
9. Walker Niver
Sperry, DL/RB, 6-2, 215, Sr.
We keep hearing indications that Walker Niver is one of the toughest kids on the block.
Never mind that he’s sculpted like a Greek god or that he specialized in doing the dirty work on both sides of the ball last season, helping lead Sperry to the 2A state football title.
“Straight up hammer,” said Sperry coach Robert Park, a man of few words.
Niver was a tough kid before he ever played a down of varsity football. He proved it by joining his grandfather, Jimmy Coyle, in competing in arm wrestling. Niver won tournaments in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas and elsewhere. He competed in separate brackets for left- and right-handers and seldom lost in his age division.
His arm wrestling career ended when he snapped his elbow before his eighth-grade football season.
“That’s when my dad said, ‘No more,’ until I was done with football,” Niver said. “It was fun, but it’s not worth missing more football.”
Today, Niver gets his kicks on the football field. He had 80 tackles, 10 sacks and rushed for eight touchdowns last season, leading Sperry to its first state football title.
On offense, Niver is frequently used as a blocking back clearing the way for other runners. On defense, he shuttles between outside linebacker and defensive end, always lining up on the tight end side.
“He takes on the power and counter, which is no fun, and he does a great job at it,” Park said.
Arm wrestling has given Niver a powerful grip.
“I remember when I was younger, I could grab onto somebody’s jersey and just hold on. There wasn’t any way I was gonna let go,” he said.
10. Montrell Cozart
Bishop Kelley, DL, 6-0, 260, Sr.
During the summer, Montrell Cozart worked at Southern Agriculture, a pet and animal supply store.
“I stacked 50-pound dog food bags all day — big bags of dog food,” Cozart said. “After football practice, going to work makes you see what it’s like being an adult. Working is not very fun, but when you get done, you feel good.”
Besides earning money, the job did help some from a football standpoint.
“My grip strength is improving,” Cozart said.
Cozart’s signature moment last season came in a 5A quarterfinal win over rival Oklahoma City McGuinness. The Comets needed a defensive stop in the final moments, and Cozart came up with a pair of tackles for losses on McGuinness star running back Dominic Richardson to help preserve a 34-33 win. Cozart had 15 tackles in that game. That performance helped him earn All-World and World All-State honors.
Cozart, who had 128 tackles, including seven sacks last season, delivers plenty of big feats on the field and enjoys watching heroics off the field.
“My favorite movies are the Avengers movies,” Cozart said. “I like how they connect all the superheroes together when they make the big Avengers movies. You would never expect Ant-Man and Black Panther in the future to have to deal with each other.”
His favorite superhero is Spider-Man and just as was the case with that superhero’s foes, opposing ballcarriers also have trouble eluding Cozart’s reach.