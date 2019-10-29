Several major college prospects will participate Saturday in the Broken Arrow Basketball Showcase presented by RibCrib.
Players with major college offers include Booker T. Washington's Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander, Kingfisher's Bijan Cortes and Matt Stoney, and Putnam West's Rondel Walker.
Other participating teams are Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelley, Bixby, Central, Edmond Memorial, Holland Hall, Locust Grove, Metro Christian, Midwest City, Newcastle, Norman, Owasso, Putnam North, Sand Springs, Southmoore and Tuttle.
All of the 20 teams will have four scrimmages during the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scrimmages will be in the Tiger Field House and two auxiliary gyms. Admission is $10 and proceeds will support the Broken Arrow basketball booster club.
AT TIGER FIELD HOUSE
10:00 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Norman
10:35 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Tuttle
11:10 a.m.: Kingfisher vs. Booker T. Washington
11:45 a.m.: Midwest City vs. Bishop Kelley
12:20 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Bixby
12:55 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Putnam City West
1:30 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall
2:05 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Kingfisher
2:40 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Heritage Hall
3:15 p.m.: Putnam City North vs. Bishop Kelley
3:50 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Midwest City
4:25 p.m.: Southmoore vs. Kingfisher
5:00 p.m.: Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond Memorial
5:35 p.m.: Heritage Hall vs. Booker T. Washington
AT AUXILIARY GYM 1
10:35 a.m.: Norman vs. Bixby
11:10 a.m.: Bishop Kelley vs. Owasso
11:45 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall
12:20 p.m.: Metro Christian vs. Kingfisher
12:55 p.m.: Putnam City North vs. Owasso
1:30 p.m.: Tuttle vs. Southmoore
2:05 p.m.: Putnam City West vs. Southmoore
2:40 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Tuttle
3:15 p.m.: Owasso vs. Central
3:50 p.m.: Holland Hall vs. Tuttle
4:25 p.m.: Midwest City vs. Sand Springs
5:00 p.m.: Bixby vs. Putnam City West
5:35 p.m.: Midwest City vs. Holland Hall
AT AUXILIARY GYM 2
10:35 a.m.: Putnam City North vs. Central
11:10 a.m.: Central vs. Newcastle
11:45 a.m.: Norman vs. Sand Springs
12:20 p.m.: Norman vs. Booker T. Washington
12:55 p.m.: Sand Springs vs. Edmond Memorial
1:30 p.m.: Edmond Memorial vs. Owasso
2:05 p.m.: Booker T. Washington vs. Putnam City North
2:40 p.m.: Putnam City West vs. Holland Hall
3:15 p.m.: Edmond Memorial vs. Bixby
3:50 p.m.: Southmoore vs. Sand Springs
4:25 p.m.: Heritage Hall vs. Newcastle
5:00 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Newcastle
5:35 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Central