Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Owasso (1) 3-0
2. Broken Arrow (2) 2-1
3. Union (3) 1-2
4. Jenks (4) 1-2
3. Putnam North (5) 3-0
6. Norman (6) 3-0
7. Westmoore (9) 3-0
8. Edmond Santa Fe (8) 2-1
9. Mustang (7) 2-1
10. Moore (10) 1-2
Class 6AII
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Bixby (1) 3-0
2. Stillwater (2) 3-0
3. Sapulpa (3) 3-0
4. Lawton (4) 3-0
5. B. T. Washington (5) 1-2
6. Muskogee (6) 3-0
7. Del City (7) 2-1
8. Choctaw (8) 2-1
9. Edmond Deer Creek (10) 2-1
10. Ponca City (9) 2-1
Class 5A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 3-0
2. OKC McGuinness (2) 2-1
3. Duncan (3) 2-0
4. El Reno (4) 3-0
5. Tahlequah (5) 3-0
6. Edison (7) 2-1
7. Bishop Kelley (8) 1-2
8. Claremore (6) 1-2
9. Collinsville (10) 2-1
10. Piedmont (—) 2-1
Class 4A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Tuttle (1) 3-0
2. Bethany (2) 3-0
3. Poteau (3) 2-1
4. Wagoner (4) 2-1
5. Clinton (5) 2-1
6. Weatherford (7) 2-1
7. Broken Bow (8) 2-1
8. Central (9) 3-0
9. Bristow (10) 2-1
10. Hilldale (—) 2-1
Class 3A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 2-0
2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0
3. Plainview (3) 1-1
4. Sulphur (4) 3-0
5. Berryhill (5) 3-0
6. Stigler (7) 3-0
7. OKC Marshall (8) 3-0
8. Kingfisher (6) 1-2
9. Seminole (9) 2-1
10. Cascia Hall (10) 1-2
Class 2A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Sperry (1) 3-0
2. Metro Christian (2) 3-0
3. Vian (3) 2-1
4. Adair (5) 3-0
5. OKC Millwood (7) 2-1
6. Washington (10) 3-0
7. Beggs (4) 2-1
8. Kingston (6) 2-1
9. Jones (9) 2-1
10. Holland Hall (8) 2-1
Class A
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Cashion (1) 3-0
2. Rejoice Christian (2) 3-0
3. Stroud (3) 3-0
4. Tonkawa (4) 4-0
5. Pawhuska (5) 4-0
6. Christian Heritage (6) 4-0
7. Minco (7) 4-0
8. Mooreland (8) 4-0
9. Colcord (9) 3-0
10. Barnsdall (10) 4-0
Class B
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Regent Prep (1) 3-0
2. Shattuck (2) 3-0
3. Dewar (4) 3-0
4. Cherokee (5) 3-0
5. Burns Flat-Dill City (—) 3-1
6. Laverne (3) 2-1
7. Davenport (8) 2-1
8. Seiling (9) 4-0
9. Weleetka (7) 2-1
10. Prue (10) 3-1
Class C
Pos. School (Previous) W-L
1. Pond Creek-Hunter (1) 3-0
2. SW Covenant (2) 3-0
3. Midway (3) 4-0
4. Buffalo (4) 3-0
5. Graham-Dustin (6) 3-0
6. Tyrone (7) 3-0
7. Tipton (5) 0-3
8. Coyle (9) 2-1
9. Boise City (10) 3-0
10. Sasakwa (8) 3-1