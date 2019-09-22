Edison vs Claremore (copy)

Edison is up to No. 6 in the Class 5A rankings after a strong performance by quarterback Rhazjon Green in a victory Friday night at Claremore. BRETT ROJO/For the Tulsa World

 Brett Rojo

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Owasso (1) 3-0

2. Broken Arrow (2) 2-1

3. Union (3) 1-2

4. Jenks (4) 1-2

3. Putnam North (5) 3-0

6. Norman (6) 3-0

7. Westmoore (9) 3-0

8. Edmond Santa Fe (8) 2-1

9. Mustang (7) 2-1

10. Moore (10) 1-2

Class 6AII

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Bixby (1) 3-0

2. Stillwater (2) 3-0

3. Sapulpa (3) 3-0

4. Lawton (4) 3-0

5. B. T. Washington (5) 1-2

6. Muskogee (6) 3-0

7. Del City (7) 2-1

8. Choctaw (8) 2-1

9. Edmond Deer Creek (10) 2-1

10. Ponca City (9) 2-1

Class 5A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. MWC Carl Albert (1) 3-0

2. OKC McGuinness (2) 2-1

3. Duncan (3) 2-0

4. El Reno (4) 3-0

5. Tahlequah (5) 3-0

6. Edison (7) 2-1

7. Bishop Kelley (8) 1-2

8. Claremore (6) 1-2

9. Collinsville (10) 2-1

10. Piedmont (—) 2-1

Class 4A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Tuttle (1) 3-0

2. Bethany (2) 3-0

3. Poteau (3) 2-1

4. Wagoner (4) 2-1

5. Clinton (5) 2-1

6. Weatherford (7) 2-1

7. Broken Bow (8) 2-1

8. Central (9) 3-0

9. Bristow (10) 2-1

10. Hilldale (—) 2-1

Class 3A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. OKC Heritage Hall (1) 2-0

2. Lincoln Christian (2) 3-0

3. Plainview (3) 1-1

4. Sulphur (4) 3-0

5. Berryhill (5) 3-0

6. Stigler (7) 3-0

7. OKC Marshall (8) 3-0

8. Kingfisher (6) 1-2

9. Seminole (9) 2-1

10. Cascia Hall (10) 1-2

Class 2A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Sperry (1) 3-0

2. Metro Christian (2) 3-0

3. Vian (3) 2-1

4. Adair (5) 3-0

5. OKC Millwood (7) 2-1

6. Washington (10) 3-0

7. Beggs (4) 2-1

8. Kingston (6) 2-1

9. Jones (9) 2-1

10. Holland Hall (8) 2-1

Class A

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Cashion (1) 3-0

2. Rejoice Christian (2) 3-0

3. Stroud (3) 3-0

4. Tonkawa (4) 4-0

5. Pawhuska (5) 4-0

6. Christian Heritage (6) 4-0

7. Minco (7) 4-0

8. Mooreland (8) 4-0

9. Colcord (9) 3-0

10. Barnsdall (10) 4-0

Class B

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Regent Prep (1) 3-0

2. Shattuck (2) 3-0

3. Dewar (4) 3-0

4. Cherokee (5) 3-0

5. Burns Flat-Dill City (—) 3-1

6. Laverne (3) 2-1

7. Davenport (8) 2-1

8. Seiling (9) 4-0

9. Weleetka (7) 2-1

10. Prue (10) 3-1

Class C

Pos. School (Previous) W-L

1. Pond Creek-Hunter (1) 3-0

2. SW Covenant (2) 3-0

3. Midway (3) 4-0

4. Buffalo (4) 3-0

5. Graham-Dustin (6) 3-0

6. Tyrone (7) 3-0

7. Tipton (5) 0-3

8. Coyle (9) 2-1

9. Boise City (10) 3-0

10. Sasakwa (8) 3-1

