NORMAN — New Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had one of the most prolific days in Sooners history, amassing more than 500 yards of offense and six touchdowns, as OU knocked off Houston 49-31 on Sunday in both teams’ season opener.
Hurts, a transfer from Alabama, started at quarterback with the difficult task of following back-to-back Heisman Trophy winners and NFL first-round picks in Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.
He likely put himself immediately in this year’s Heisman conversation by completing 20-of-23 passes for 332 yards and rushing for 176 yards on 16 carries.
It was the best total yardage debut for an OU player in school history, beating Mayfield’s 396 against Akron in 2015.
The OU defense was under the direction of first-year coordinator Alex Grinch, who was brought in to bring life to a unit that was historically bad in 2018. The Sooners held Houston to 24 yards on its first four series, but allowed back-to-back 75-yard plus touchdown drives in the second half to come back to Earth.