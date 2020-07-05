Four county students on OSU honor rolls
STILLWATER — Four Wagoner County students made honor rolls at Oklahoma State University for the spring semester.
Wagoner’s Jacob Mathews made the President’s honor roll while Coweta’s Sara Martin also made that list.
On the Dean’s honor roll from Coweta were Kathryn Martin and Ashleigh Martin.
OU honor rolls include six from county
NORMAN — Six Coweta and Wagoner graduates made the honor roll during the spring semester at the University of Oklahoma.
Here are the honorees from Wagoner: Michael Dearman, Brett Drake, Wyat Grooms and Jenna Wise.
From Coweta: Messica Gray, Milo Morrison and Bailey Winkle.
Milliser gains honorable mention at NW
ALVA — Coweta’s Cassandra Milliser reached the Vice President’s honorable mention honor roll for her Graduate or Post-Graduate work at Northwestern Oklahoma State University for the recent semester of work, it was announced by school officials.
County lands 14 on CSC honor rolls
WARNER. – Connors State College is pleased to announce the names of students on the President’s and Vice President’s Honor Rolls. Among these are 14 students from Coweta, Porter and Wagoner..
To qualify for the President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 4.0 grade point average during the semester. The recipients of this honor are:
From Wagoner: Garrett Blair, Shelby Blair and Mallory Littlefield.
From Coweta: Jordan Kight and Reid Stockman.
From Porter: Mikayla Kilgore and Tommie Beavers.
To qualify for the Vice President’s Honor Roll, students must complete at least 12 semester credit hours and maintain a 3.5 grade point average during the semester. Recipients of this honor are:
From Wagoner: Britney Ireland, Mikaila Moody, Caleb Phelps, Jennifer Slade, Nathan Timmons and Angela Tollett.
From Porter: Andrew Theodore.
Wagoner grads make OBU’s honor roll
Three Wagoner residents and three from Coweta were named on Oklahoma Baptist University’s academic honor roll for the spring 2020 semester that was released on Saturday.
From Wagoner on the President’s Honor Roll were: Emily Boyne, a communication studies major, Calli Crooks, a criminal justice major, and Jarrett Elli, a marketing major.
From Coweta, also, on the President’s Honor Roll were: Katy Boles, a biology major, Callie Jackson, a multilingual communications major and Chandler Roberts, criminal justice major.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who achieved a semester grade point average of 3.7 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The Dean’s Honor Roll acknowledges those who achieved a grade point average from 3.4 to 3.69. The Bison Honor Roll recognizes part-time students who completed between 6 to 11 hours with a grade point average of 3.4 or higher with no grade lower than a C.