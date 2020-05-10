The end of high school is a rite of passage. But like many such traditions, this year’s high school seniors will experience it differently than any group before them — and hopefully differently than any group that follows. For those public high school seniors who have distinguished themselves academically, in extracurricular activities, and by demonstrating leadership abilities and a commitment to community service, an additional rite of passage is the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s annual Academic Awards Banquet.
Honoring 100 of Oklahoma’s top public high school seniors, the banquet includes a prominent keynote speaker with whom the students interact, visits with Academic All-State alumni who have distinguished themselves in their professions and recognition in front of friends, family, teachers and school administrators at what has been nicknamed the “Academy Awards of public education in Oklahoma.” The gala also celebrates five Medal for Excellence-winning educators — from elementary through research university teaching — who are recognized for their innovation, impact and service.
This year’s banquet will not occur. It is the first time in our 34-year history that the foundation has canceled the gala event. But the lack of a formal gala does not diminish the exceptional achievements of the 100 students recognized as Academic All-Staters this year. All honorees scored exceptionally high on the ACT, SAT or PSAT and distinguished themselves in their respective academic environments. And all will be important leaders in the next generation of Oklahoma citizens.
I was recognized as an Academic All-Stater in 2004. For me, the award represented the culmination of my high school experience because it was based not only on test-taking ability or my GPA, but also on my commitment to school organizations, to community service and to balancing academics, sports and community involvement for a well-rounded educational experience. And the resumés of this year’s honorees far exceed what mine looked like all those years ago. Truly, this year’s class of Academic All-State awardees represents the best of the best in Oklahoma’s public schools.
One highlight of the Academic Awards Banquet is when each All-Stater recognizes, on stage and during the televised portion of the event, a special teacher whom he or she has invited as an honored guest. More than a decade ago, I invited Tiffany Pittser, the adviser to Union Intermediate High School’s National Honor Society, for which I served as president. Ms. Pittser was one of my primary influences in learning how to lead a group to accomplish an objective. Although she was not one of my academic instructors, she helped me understand different ways to lead, when to let others lead and why true leadership often means acting instead of just talking the loudest. I applied her lessons about time management and dedication in my academic courses as well — not just in high school, but also in college and beyond.
Seeing students honor their chosen teacher guests is — year in and year out — my favorite part of the Academic Awards Banquet experience. It is one of the reasons I volunteer to assist in the planning and execution of the banquet each year. This year, without the chance to do so in person, All-State honorees still can reach out to their special teachers and thank them for the many ways they have impacted their lives. Further, I encourage all readers to pick a teacher — someone who taught you or is currently teaching a family member — to let them know how they affected your life and why you are thankful for their dedication to our students. In these challenging days, honoring and encouraging educators is more important than ever. And we all have a role to play in doing so.
In addition, in lieu of a banquet, this year’s Academic All-Staters and Medal for Excellence honorees will be recognized in a special 30-minute tribute on OETA Public Television scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 16, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, May 17. Although this year’s celebration will look different from those in years past, the excellence demonstrated by our honorees has not changed. May all of Oklahoma join us in congratulating them for their successes.
Andrew J. Morris is a lawyer in Oklahoma City and a trustee of the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence. He was chairman of the 2020 Academic Awards Banquet.