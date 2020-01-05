By Shawn Hein
As the second semester begins, high school basketball teams around the area get into the thick of their regular season schedules.
Owasso, Rejoice Christian and Collinsville each dive into busy January schedules with league play and in-season tournaments. Below is a breakdown of where each team stands going into 2020.
Owasso boys
Record: 1-4
What do we know so far: The Rams lost four of their five games in the first month of the season, but those defeats came against some strong competition. The combined record of Owasso’s opponents in those four losses, entering 2020, was 27-2. All four teams entered the week ranked in the top 13 of 6A.
Best performance: A day after falling to 6A No. 4 Midwest City by three in the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic, the Rams took on Putnam City. Owasso went back and forth with the Pirates before losing 49-47 in the third place game. “They got some confidence from playing a really good Midwest City team. They learned what it was like to compete against a top team. We played really, really well (against Putnam City),” said Owasso coach Brian Montonati.
Pleasant surprise: Owasso has been stout on the defensive end as the Rams held four of their first five opponents to season-low scoring outputs. “For us to be successful we have to keep the game in the low side of the 50s. We want to control the pace of the game. We’re dictating the tempo,” Montonati said.
Biggest obstacle: After a light jog into the season with five games in December, the Rams return from Christmas break in a sprint with a 14-game slate over a 3 ½-week span in January. “We’re going to play 14 games in January. That is a ton of games for us. We need to stay focused and to get to where we want to go to, we can’t get caught looking ahead,” Montonati said.
Assessment going into 2020: After an encouraging performance in Mustang, Montonati said his young roster, which does not include a senior and just three juniors, seems to ready to turn the corner. “We’ve only played five games. The first two games were a little bit of a surprise because we didn’t play up to our potential. What I saw (Dec. 26-28 at Mustang), it made me proud to be their coach. It makes for 2020 to be very, very bright.”
Owasso girls
Record: 2-6
What do we know so far: After opening Frontier Valley Conference play with a win at Broken Arrow, the Rams had lost four straight games going into Tuesday’s clash at Sapulpa. Three of those defeats came in Mustang tournament that included three straight top-10 foes.
Best performance: Owasso’s 55-53 win over Broken Arrow on Dec. 10. Senior Avery Vancuren scored a game-high 23 points as the Rams scored the first 12 points of the fourth quarter and rallied for the win. “I thought we came out and played hard that game,” Owasso coach Matt Sweeney said.
Pleasant surprise: Freshman Laila Hamilton scored 23 points in her first three varsity games during the Cornerstone Mustang Holiday Classic Dec. 26-28. Hamilton was promoted after dominating in freshman games earlier in the season.
Biggest obstacle: The Rams youth has shown throughout the final month of 2019 as they averaged 35 points over the last four games. “I think we’re trying to adjust to the physicality to varsity basketball. I think they’ll get there,” Sweeney said.
Assessment going into 2020: Owasso’s learning curve does not get much easier with three of its next six league games against top-10 teams, starting with Tuesday’s game against the 6A No. 6 Chieftains. “We’re looking to continue to work hard and improve,” Sweeney said.
Rejoice Christian boys
Record: 6-2, No. 1 in 2A
What do we know so far: The defending state champions and top-ranked team in 2A opened the season a 6-0 start before losing their final two games in the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournament in Orlando, Florida on the last weekend of 2019.
Best performance: Rejoice opened its basketball season in the Preston Tournament. Zac Briscoe’s squad came away with three wins, capped by a 70-37 rout over Morris in the finals. “They beat us in the (Preston Tournament) final last year and returned their whole team,” Briscoe said. “And to turn around and beat them was a big deal, especially since we were a few days out of football.”
Pleasant surprise: The Eagles began play on the hardwood less than a full week after finishing a state semifinal run in football. Despite the late start, Rejoice won each of its first six games. None of those contests were decided by less than 18 points. “The fact our football guys have come in and played this well this quickly,” Briscoe said. “When we went to that Preston tournament, you wouldn’t know Riley (Walker) and Gage (Barham) had been playing football.”
Biggest obstacle: Briscoe felt optimistic about his team’s offensive versatility going into the season but the Eagles’ coaching staff is searching for that same comfort level at the defensive end of the floor. “We’ve got to continue to find some defenses that are going to work for us. It’s a different group and we’re trying to find what is best for this group to allow us to be successful,” he said.
Assessment going into 2020: As the Eagles get into the heart of their Pinnacle Conference schedule, Briscoe said getting more time on the court, either in a game or practice, is critical. “We didn’t get many practices (to start the season),” Briscoe said. “We’ve played more games than practices. We have got a lot of things to work on.”
Rejoice Christian girls
Record: 5-3
What do we know so far: The Eagles finished 2019 winners of five of their last seven games, capped off by two victories in the KSA Events Holiday Basketball tournament in Florida.
Best performance: Rejoice opened the season against Morris, which sat 5-0 and No. 14 in 3A going into 2020, in the Preston Tournament. The Eagles fell to Morris, 63-56, the closest any team has played them so far. “I thought we played really well with the caliber of team we saw in Morris,” Rejoice coach Christie Wilson said. “They’re a really good team. We had a young roster.”
Pleasant surprise: Junior Tara Shaw has gotten off to a strong start this season. Shaw averaged 11 points and 12 rebounds in Rejoice’s three tournament games in Florida. “She’s a kid we’ve always seen a lot of potential coming into the last year. She’s always had what it takes,” Wilson said. “I’ll say coach (Page) Wadley has been working really hard with her. Tara has put in the work. She’s using her strength and size. It’s just kind of clicked for her.”
Biggest obstacle: Rejoice jumped back into Pinnacle Conference play Tuesday against Metro Christian, the first of four league contests in the first week and a half. “I think it’ll be a good test to see where we are at,” Wilson said. “All of these teams are physical and strong. They do a lot of good things.”
Assessment going into 2020: With eight games under their belts in December, Wilson said her team is making some critical strides. “I see them really starting to unify,” Wilson said. “We had returners coming back from last year but we also had a lot of youngsters. I see them really starting to understand their role.”
Collinsville boys
Record: 6-2, No. 10 in 5A
What do we know so far: The Cardinals finished 2019 with four wins in their final five contests. Each of Collinsville’s five December wins came by at least 15 points. Ethan Cole has been lighting it up from the perimeter. The senior guard has averaged 21 points per game and shot 50 percent from three-point range.
Best performance: Coach Todd Anderson graded his team’s 80-54 win over Wichita Defenders on Dec. 13 as one his team’s best efforts on the young season. The 26-point rout came a year after the Cardinals had lost to the same Wichita team in the same Memorial tournament.
Pleasant surprise: Along with Cole’s hot start, junior Corey Dees has been up to the task as a first-year starting point guard. Junior Caden Buoy and Corey Blair have also been effective in their new roles. “It’s really the first significant varsity experience for them,” Anderson said.
Biggest obstacle: Aside from jumping back into the always competitive Metro Lakes Conference in 2020, the Cardinals will travel to the East Central Oklahoma Classic in Ada beginning Thursday. Collinsville is one of five top-10 ranked teams in the tournament. “That’s going to be a gauntlet,” Anderson said.
Assessment going into 2020: Despite the absence of starter Nathan Serna to a meniscus injury, Collinsville appears to have carried over its momentum from last year’s state tournament appearance. “We’re right where we need to be. You don’t want to be playing your best right now. You want to keep improving. Basketball is a long season. There are a lot of ups and downs,” Anderson said.
Collinsville girls
Record: 2-6
What do we know so far: After an eight-point road win to open the season at Glenpool, Collinsville entered the Christmas break on a six-game losing skid before it defeated rival Skiatook on Friday. Three of those defeats came to ranked teams (Pryor, Grove and Grove) while two other came to 6A schools, Yukon and Muskogee.
Best performance: The youthful Cardinals trailed Oologah, a 21-team a season ago, by just a single digit, going into halftime on Dec. 19. The Mustangs, who later went on to win two games in the Tournament of Champions, pulled away for a 53-38 win over the Cardinals. “They played really well,” said Collinsville coach Brad Cantrell. “They made a few more shots.”
Pleasant surprise: Despite a slow start in the win column, Cantrell has been impressed with his team’s mentality thus far. “The attitude and effort I’m getting from all of them,” Cantrell said. “The buy-in factor has been the most pleasant surprise. They’re ready to work every time the gym is open. When you’re 1-6 you really wonder if that losing is going to divide the locker room.”
Biggest obstacle: With a pair of freshmen and a handful of sophomores seeing significant playing time, Cantrell hopes his inexperienced squad can focus on its improvement rather than the win-loss column. “My biggest concern is them staying positive and being more worried about getting better than what their record is,” Cantrell said.
Assessment going into 2020: Several Cardinals went from playing against eighth graders or freshmen a season ago to the varsity level this year. “It’s tough,” Cantrell said. “The speed of the game, the physicality of the game…They’re starting to pick up what it’s going to take. But we have to be patient.”