On Monday, we officially began the second session of the 57th Legislature, and we’ve already secured a major win for conservative values and the pro-life movement.
Thursday, the House overwhelmingly passed House Bill 1182. This bill was authored by Rep. Jim Olsen from Roland, and I was proud to serve as a coauthor of the bill as well.
The bill would direct the Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision and the State Board of Osteopathic Examiners to revoke the licenses of physicians who perform abortions. The licenses would be suspended for one year. An amendment filed prior to the vote gives an exception in place for physicians who perform an abortion to save the life of the mother.
As with any major area of policy, change comes one step at a time. While HB1182 doesn’t address everything needed to decrease and eliminate abortion in our state, it is a step in the right direction. Several lawmakers have filed other pro-life legislation to support expecting mothers and promote adoption within the state, and I expect we’ll hear those bills in the coming months. In the meantime, it is up to us as individuals, as families, and as members of our communities to uplift and support expecting mothers.
We know that every single person, born and unborn, has dignity because they were fearfully and wonderfully made in the image of God. I was proud to stand with my colleagues in the House as we reaffirmed that every person has a right to life.
Before we voted on House Bill 1182, the House and Senate came together on Monday to hear the Governor’s second annual state of the state address. During this, he highlighted several reforms he considers a priority to turn Oklahoma into a “Top Ten” state.
The Governor wants to increase the state’s Rainy Day Fund to $2 billion so state services can continue next time we face an economically difficult year. Building off the work of the Legislature last year, he requested additional appropriations to the fund. Last year, lawmakers invested nearly $200 million to bring the fund to just over $1 billion.
He also talked about cutting government overreach and unnecessary red tape. On Monday afternoon, the Governor filed an executive order for state agencies to remove two outdated rules for every new rule until our state’s administrative code is cut by 25%. For an idea of what an ambitious undertaking this is, our administrative code is currently more than 16,400 pages.
All in all, it’s been a productive start to a new session. Next week, we’ll resume our regular committee schedule and work to pass more bills that will benefit our state and citizens.
It’s an honor to serve another year in the Oklahoma Legislature and to represent the people of District 36. As always, please reach out to my office about policy questions.
Rep. Sean Roberts, a Republican, serves District 36 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, which includes Osage and Tulsa Counties.