Preheat the oven when the oven is preheated then you season the turkey. After that you put salt and pepper on it. Then you check the tempeture. Then you eat it.
Lane, 9
How you cook a turkey is you First either out in the woods and kill a turkey, or you can go to the grocery store. Either one would work. Make sure you like the turkey’s size. Then if you got it from the woods then you will pluck the feathers off, and then you will have to clean it off really good that it does not have any germs on the turkey. Once you clean it off really good you should pick out some seasonings so that it doesn’t taste Plain. After you Put Seasoning on the turkey, you put it in the oven for about an hour. When it’s done you pull it out of the oven, and you put it on the table, then feast! Have som good Turkey!
Hailey, 9
Once upon a time there was a Turkey named Bella. she lived in a forest and a girl named christal saw Bella and took her to a barn. Christal got her food and water and took her to the vet. They Put her to sleep and Christal brought her back home, cooked her and ate her Yummy!
Marilyn, 9
Take the turkey and season it with peper, satt, and a little bit of paparika. Set the oven at 375 degrees for 30 minuts. While cooking make mashed potatos and turkey gravy. When every thing is done cooking put the turkey on a huge plat make sure you have room left over on the sides of the plate. Put mashed potatos on the side of the plat. Then drizzle the turkey gravy on top. Last put a little more peper and salt on the turkey and enjoy!!!!!
Adalynn, 8
once upon a time there was a small turkey named miles. He lives on a farm. SOOn it would be Thanksgiveing. He was scared. I would put some seasoning on it. And I would put some sauce. I would put it in the oven. I would also Put applesauce in it. Then I eat it. Yummy Yummy in my tummy.
Brianna, 9
1st buy a turkey.
2nd clean the turkey.
3rd season the turkey.
4th cook the turkey.
5th EAT the turkey.
Reed, 8