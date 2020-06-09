PONCA CITY — It’s a rural, predominantly white community. But the people here are different, they say.
On Monday, hundreds of people marched from Ponca City High School to City Hall in this Kay County community with a population of roughly 24,000 to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in the custody of a Minneapolis police officer May 25. Across the nation, protesters are advocating for reforms of police departments and government agencies.
In Ponca City, they chanted. They sang gospel songs. And they supported one another peacefully, protesters said.
Bobbie Masters and Kevin Emmons stood in front of City Hall smiling and talking.
