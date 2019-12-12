Dal Kham was hungry when he lived in Burma. Sometimes he’d go days without eating, and then when he did eat, it might be just rice.
In America, the government doesn’t let that happen to you Kham says. And in America, he adds, “Free education until 12th grade.”
Those things are what motivated Kham, a refugee, to become a United States citizen. On Thursday, he and 40 other immigrants from 15 countries packed into the City Council chambers in Tulsa City Hall.
Some started crying the moment they sat down. For others, it was the color guard marching with the United States flag that made them choke up. They clutched little flags of their own. Some let their children play with the flag to keep them occupied.
For some children, the flag wasn’t enough. They wanted their voices heard, their shouting adding to the excitement in the room.
“Raise your hand if you’ve heard of the census,” a speaker said. A few raised their hands. They are given lesson in why the census is important.
Shamsun Nahar of Bangladesh wore a blue and green hijab and listened intently. “I like America,” she says, adding: “I can vote.” She is 75 and has been in America for five years. “Life is very secure,” she says.
The City of Tulsa has hosted several of the naturalization ceremonies at City Hall in 2019, trying for every other month since April. In 2020, they will begin hosting them monthly on he second Thursday.
“If you become a citizen in Tulsa, we want to be sure we can celebrate with you,” Christina da Silva, deputy chief of staff for Mayor G.T. Bynum, said.
The immigrants raised their right hands and took an oath of allegiance to the United States. They renounced old countries and leaders. They swore to defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic. They even swore to bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by law. At the end, they were applauded and applauded each other.
“You are historic figures in your family history because of this choice that you made. I hope you appreciate that,” Mayor G.T. Bynum told them before shooting a selfie with the new citizens.
Families celebrated at the end of the ceremony and lined up to take photos with the flag. Sitting at a League of Women Voters table in the lobby, Kham filled out voter registration paperwork, excited to vote.