Cindy Behar won the “heads or tails” game and donated the money back to Sand Springs Community Services on behalf of American Heritage Bank at Winter Glow Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.
Tabitha Fothergill sold beads for the “heads or tails” game at Winter Glow Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.
The Jennifer Marriott Band performed at Winter Glow Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.
There were tables and tables full of gift baskets at the silent auction for Winter Glow Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.
HillSpring Associate Pastor Matt Barnett flipped the coin for the heads or tails game at Winter Glow Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.
Cindy Phillips, right, makes announcements as Matt Barnett looks on at the Winter Glow fund-raiser for Sand Springs Community Services Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Case Community Center.