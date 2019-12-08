Owasso left the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond with a 14-6 win over Jenks and the Class 6AI state championship late Saturday night. Below are a few numbers to remember about the game and the Rams’ historic season.
The Rams finished with a 13-0 record and became the only Owasso team to ever complete an undefeated season.
Owasso and Jenks met for the 10th time in playoffs, but Saturday night was the first time the two schools faced off in the state championship game.
The Rams knocked off Jenks for the third time in the postseason. Owasso entered the championship game 2-9 all-time against the Trojans in the playoffs. Just like Owasso’s first two wins, a 16-14 triumph in 1974 and a 21-0 verdict in 2017, Saturday’s victory over Jenks came in a season that finished with a gold ball…Owasso also nabbed its third straight victory over Jenks, dating back to Bill Blankenship’s Ram debut in 2017. It is the first three-game win streak ever for Owasso in the series.
Owasso continued its offensive theme of spreading the wealth on Saturday. Seven different Rams registered a carry in the game. Quarterback Cole Dugger completed 24 passes to seven different receivers.
13
Owasso notched 13 victories on the year, the most in a single season for a Ram team. The 2017 championship team held the previous mark with 12 wins.
31
With Saturday’s win, the Rams claimed the 31st team state championship in Owasso athletic history. The football title is Owasso’s fourth of 2019, along with boys golf and a pair of cheer crowns in Gameday and Large Co-ed.
32
Bill Blankenship completed his third season leading the Rams with a 32-6 overall record.
33
Owasso completed its 33rd playoff appearance in school history. With the win, the Rams improved to 31-31-1 all-time in postseason play.
42
Rams signal caller Cole Dugger finished the season with a school-record 42 touchdown passes.
736
The number of days in between Saturday and the Rams’ previous state title in football.
15,701
The number of days in between Owasso’s first (Dec. 6, 1974) and second state championship (Dec. 1, 2017) on the gridiron.