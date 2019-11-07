IOWA STATE AT NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 7 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Norman
TV: FOX23
Radio: KMOD-97.5, KTBZ-1430
Online/streaming: TuneIn.com
Records: Iowa State 5-3, 3-2 Big 12; Oklahoma 7-1, 4-1
Last meeting: The Sooners defeated Iowa State 37-27 in Ames on Nov. 9, 2018.
All-time series: Oklahoma leads 75-6-2.
James Aydelott’s forecast: Clear. Kickoff: 55°.
Four downs
First down | Top storyline
Oklahoma’s sense of urgency
The Sooners’ best football in the Kansas State loss came in the fourth quarter when a comeback was needed. For OU to keep its College Football Playoff hope alive, it will have to play every game with that same sense of urgency. OU cannot afford any bad games, bad quarters or bad possessions and needs to maintain a backs-against-the-wall mentality.
Second down | Key matchup
Brock Purdy vs. OU’s defense
The Cyclones’ sophomore quarterback is one of the Big 12’s most accurate passers (67.6% completion rate), but he’s also coming off one of his worst games (three interceptions against Oklahoma State after totaling only four in the first seven games). OU must not allow Purdy (who has four 300-yard games this season) to get comfortable. Pressure on the front and pass coverage in the back will be important.
Third down | Player to watch
LB Kenneth Murray
The junior middle linebacker is the heartbeat of the Sooners defense. When he has a quiet game, it usually reflects on OU’s performance. Murray appears to have taken the Kansas State loss personally and, as a captain, it’ll be his role to keep the defense focused against Iowa State. Murray tied a season-low with only four tackles against K-State. Look for a bigger game against Iowa State.
Fourth down | Who wins and why
Sooners need a win, style points
From Guerin Emig: Brock Purdy is the wild card in this one. If the Iowa State quarterback can complete enough passes to keep the Sooners off emerging freshman running back Breece Hall, the Cyclones can score. The Cyclones can also defend the run better than any team in the Big 12, so look for Jalen Hurts to open the throttle downfield. The Sooners should roll if he hits a few early. They need to put up big number to impress the playoff committee. OU 42, Iowa State 24.