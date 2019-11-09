Oklahoma Sooners vs Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (left) leaps over Iowa State defensive back Anthony Johnson during the Sooners’ win Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman. Lamb finished with eight catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

First down | Story of the game

Quiet second half follows first-half flurry

Oklahoma scored 14 points in the first quarter and followed with 21 in the second, producing more points by halftime than the Cyclones have allowed in an entire game all season. From there, the Sooners mustered seven points and allowed Iowa State to score 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Second down | Matchup that mattered

Sooners pass defense struggles

The Cyclones were more than a handful while producing 477 yards, including 282 yards through the air. Quarterback Brock Purdy targeted eight receivers and threw for five touchdowns. Although OU didn’t deliver any takeaways on defense, an interception on the late two-point conversion attempt prevented a go-ahead score.

Third down | Game MVP

OU wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

As the most dynamic player on the field, Lamb caught eight passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns and he also showed off his elite blocking ability while taking out a pair of defenders on Kennedy Brooks’ 48-yard touchdown run.

Fourth down | What’s next

A visit to unbeaten Baylor awaits

The top two teams in the Big 12 standings meet Saturday night in an ABC-televised contest. The Sooners have prevailed in four consecutive meetings in the series while averaging 51 points per game.

