A member of the Irish Mob prison gang avoided trial Monday by pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge.
Ricky Lynn Appleton, 38, agreed to a sentence of life in prison for killing Charles Wertz in 2016 as part of an arrangement with Oklahoma County prosecutors.
”I conspired to commit murder and to deal drugs,” Appleton wrote in court paperwork. “I also acted with others to cause the death of Charles Wertz by shooting him with a firearm.”
Two others were charged in the shooting. A jury found Christina Louise Smith, 33, not guilty in March on charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A charge of first-degree murder against Tyler Gregory Pate, 32, was dismissed in 2017, though he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance.
Smith drove Appleton and Pate to meet Wertz on Nov. 8, 2016, in Del City so all three defendants could buy drugs from him, according to a court affidavit. During the meeting, Appleton fired shots from the backseat, and Smith drove away. Investigators found Facebook messages in which Smith told Wertz the “Irish Mob” wasn’t happy with him because he hadn’t been putting in enough work for the gang, police reported.
In addition to the murder charge, Appleton pleaded guilty Monday to felonies in five separate criminal cases, including possession of contraband in a penal institution, aggravated assault and battery, and kidnapping, records show. He is incarcerated in the Lawton Correctional Center in an unrelated case, records show.
Oklahoma County District Judge Amy Palumbo will sentence Appleton for his crimes Tuesday.