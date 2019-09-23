TALIHINA — Amid the rolling hills in this mountain gateway to the Ouachita National Forest, a drug epidemic has shattered families and left residents wondering when the suffering will end.
On Sept. 12, a nine-month investigation led to the arrest of 21 people in Talihina and other parts of LeFlore County who are accused of moving as much as five pounds of methamphetamine through southeast Oklahoma on a weekly basis.
The street value can run between $8,000 and $12,000 a pound.
Authorities considered Bobby Ray Garman, 38, as the primary leader of the meth trafficking ring. The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs arrested Garman two days before the warrant sweep. As of Friday, he was being held in the LeFlore County jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
