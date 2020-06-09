...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...WESTERLY WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH...GUSTING UP TO 45 MPH
WITH ISOLATED GUSTS UP TOWARD 50 MPH.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA.
* WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
&&
Jessie Daniel will perform a streamed show that will originate from the “green room” at Cain’s Ballroom. Tulsa World file
Jessie Daniel, a country music singer-songwriter with punk-rock roots, will be the musical guest Thursday, June 11, for the fourth installment of “Live From Cain’s: Sessions,” a livestream event originating from historic Cain’s Ballroom.
Presented by White Claw Hard Seltzer in conjunction with Cain’s Ballroom, the performance will be hosted on the Cain’s Ballroom Facebook page (facebook.com/cainsballroom/live).
A native of California who calls Austin home, Daniel is the recipient of the 2018 NEXTies Musician of the Year Award and the 2019 Ameripolitan “Honky Tonk Male” Award.
He will perform with his musical and life partner, Jodi Lyford, who co-wrote much of the material on Daniel’s 2020 release, “Rollin’ On.” For more information, go to jessedanielmusic.com.
The show will stream from the “green room,” giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the space normally reserved as a retreat for touring musicians before Cain’s Ballroom shows.
Previous performers in the series include John Fullbright, Jedd Hughes and a trio of Tulsa artists, Paul Benjaman, Jesse Aycock and Beau Roberson.
For the sessions, Phil Clarkin Photography, Press Pause Films, Midwest Drone Productions and the crew from Cain’s Ballroom are providing a virtual experience for fans by using a multicam HD production, including live drone footage of downtown Tulsa, and an expert sound engineer, according to a news release, which said, “It’s a digital backstage pass for this historic honky tonk in a time of social distancing.”
“Live From Cain’s” is described in the release as a nonprofit endeavor that combines live music with thought-provoking and entertaining conversations to create a new radio show concept originating from Cain’s Ballroom for a national public radio audience.
In May 2019, a live-to-tape production of a pilot episode was recorded in front of a live audience. The pilot will be packaged with an additional seven episodes to be recorded in 2020-2021. The series will be offered to public radio stations nationwide as the next step toward an eventual 26-episode season of broadcasts.
FEATURED VIDEO
Living and playing on Tulsa Time: Check out summer events returning and reopening for June
Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389