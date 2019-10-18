Johnson & Johnson on Friday recalled a single batch of its baby powder as a precaution after government testing found trace amounts of asbestos in one bottle bought online.
The recalled lot consists of 33,000 bottles that were distributed last year.
J&J said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found minuscule amounts of asbestos in one bottle during routine testing and notified the company on Thursday. J&J said it immediately began investigating with the FDA.
“The FDA’s testing on prior occasions, and as recently as last month, found no asbestos,” said spokesman Ernie Knewitz.
J&J said it was checking to see where the bottles were shipped, whether the tested bottle is counterfeit or authentic, and whether the sample might have been contaminated during testing.
The recall comes as J&J fights thousands of lawsuits in which plaintiffs claim its iconic baby talcum powder was contaminated with asbestos and that it caused ovarian cancer or mesothelioma, a rare cancer linked to inhaling asbestos fibers.