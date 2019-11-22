The highly anticipated Frozen sequel hit theaters this week and to celebrate, Walmart stores in both Coweta and Wagoner are inviting customers to "Join the Journey" Saturday, Nov. 23 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
Frozen fans will become part of the adventure through multiple activities as they venture through the aisles of their local Walmart store. Activities include:
Opportunities to test out Walmart exclusive Frozen 2 toys from Hasbro, LEGO and Just Play.
Free tastings of Frozen 2 treats and goodies.
Access to enchanted messages from Anna, Elsa and Olaf - all voiced by top talent including Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad through Walmart exclusive QR codes.
All area residents and Frozen fans are invited to stop by.