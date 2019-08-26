A woman from Joplin, Missouri, was arrested in Owasso on Friday, Aug. 23, for allegedly stealing merchandise from a local store.
The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. at Walmart Supercenter, where officers were dispatched to an apparent shoplifting, according to the police report.
It states that loss-prevention employees claim they observed a woman conceal items of clothing under her jacket and exit the store without paying.
Store staff attempted to detain the woman outside the store, but she reportedly ran away through the parking lot, the report shows.
Responding officers arrived and located a woman identified as 42-year-old Cara Christin Frett, who was later identified by Walmart employees as the person who had stolen the items.
The ten items of clothing reportedly stolen by the suspect was recovered at the scene, valued at $117.53.
Frett was arrested on a complaint of petit larceny with a bond of $500 and a court date of Thursday, Aug. 29.