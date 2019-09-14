For those of us who are lucky to live in a city that promotes the musical arts, the month of September opens yet another season of concerts from symphony classics to chamber music with choral, jazz and folk music in between. There is a thriving opera and musical theater scene. Churches often put on fantastic productions of sacred works. Tulsans can enjoy music performed by consummate professionals and companies.
I’ve listened to classical music in depth since I was young. I never really thought about why I liked it so much at the time. I discovered it by learning the piano. I love listening to the melodramatic melodies that Mozart can conjure. Or the luscious sounds of Whitacre’s somber choral music. Lately, I am moved by the multicultural anachronism in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical “Hamilton.”
I often feel like I must tell the whole world why this music is so enthralling to me. Not many people listen to classical music regularly. Research shows that few Americans care about attending live performances, but what if you gave it a chance this year? A few dozen performances will be offered locally this season — many of them accessible to students and teachers for free or at low cost.
What is classical music anyway? To avoid lecturing on the history of Western music, let us just say that it is music that has stood the test of time or it has the potential to live on. The litmus test is getting a lot of juice out of multiple hearings of the same work — you might find a hidden color or nuance and it moves you in a particular way at a particular time. This is something that also happens when you look at a great painting or architecture. It somehow invites you to deeper focus and attention, often without knowing why.
This is precisely the power of art at work in your life. We can say with certainty that music speaks to each person individually. I am always intrigued whenever I ask someone what they thought of a particular piece of music. The answers never really coincide with my own thinking. This summons lively conversation on why the work might matter.
One of the most fascinating aspects of music to me is that it lives and blooms in time. When you look at paintings hanging at Gilcrease Museum, take Thomas Moran’s “Shoshone Falls,” for example, you can see the entire finished work all at once. In a way, the glistening water performs for you right there.
The New York Times reported that on average people spend 15 to 30 seconds in front of a work of art, hardly any time for viewing nonetheless contemplation. This is why museums are asking people to slow down. When you are in a concert hall, you have the luxury of embracing time, partly because you are a captive audience to a work that might run anywhere from 10 minutes to an hour or more.
I realize that this can be utterly terrifying, especially at first. Who wants to be stuck in a room where there are bewildering rules on when to clap or not? And what if you get bored? Before you take the plunge, know that it is perfectly fine for your mind to wander as the orchestra is playing or the choir is singing. You might be tuned-off for a while and then suddenly captivated by some progression of harmonies. In this sense, concert time detaches you from tick-tock time and takes you into an experience (theologians refer to this as kairos time). We seldom do any deep-listening nowadays. It can be powerful to think about your experience this way.
I often think about what kind of music or performances I like most. Some days it is a cappella vocal music; other days it might be experimental jazz. What is interesting to know about classical music is that it can be about something or nothing at all. In Berlioz’s Symphonie Fantastique it is quite obvious that in one of the movements a prisoner is walking toward the scaffold. You even hear the ax and then what comes after. It is not a pretty sight. Take in Barber’s Violin Concerto and you will not find anything as descriptive, but in the middle section, you can hear sweet and longing sounds from a violin that seem to ebb and flow at just the right speed.
The most satisfying part of a concert is to witness the energy and passion required of musicians on stage to perform at the highest level. They spend thousands of hours honing their craft. They are truly in love with their art. When you are in the audience and become inspired by a musical feat, shout “Bravo!” with delight. In the old Italian opera houses, this would have signaled to the musicians, “Well done, you are indeed courageous!”
Featured video
Jose Luis Hernandez is director of Sistema Tulsa at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.